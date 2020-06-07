Samsung QLED Q95T, analysis: a clear candidate for the best 4K UHD TV of the year

Keeping a pulse on OLED TVs is not easy. This proposal is the most advanced model with a 4K UHD panel that Samsung is going to place in stores in 2020, which puts it in the position of measuring yourself from not only with the most sophisticated LCD panel televisions, but also with the OLED solutions with which rivals price and aspirations. But this is not the only challenge ahead.

In addition, it is reasonable that users expect more from it than what the Q9FN and Q90R models already offer us, which are the previous flagship televisions with 4K UHD panel of this brand. And turning the nut again does not seem easy if we keep in mind that the technology that covers LCD panels, especially the treatment of color using nanocrystals and the dimming of the backlight, seem to have reached full maturity. Circumstances do not make this television easy, making this review even more exciting and interesting. Let's see if it lives up. Or not.

Samsung QLED Q95T: technical specifications

An effective way to familiarize ourselves with this television is to review its most relevant characteristics in some depth, so I suggest that we begin by investigating its panel. After all, it is the component with which other elements of the device are forced to deal with, such as the backlight or the processor, is backed by the implementation of nanocrystals used by this brand since the beginning of 2017, which, according to The South Korean company allows you to reproduce 100% of the DCI-P3 color space.

The algorithm used to manage the local dimming of the backlight is as important as the number of zones that can be managed independently

One of the advantages that VA panels have if we compare them with IPS is its greatest native contrastBut, even so, it is not enough to stand up to OLED televisions. This is the reason why it is imperative that a high-end model like this equipped with an LCD panel is necessarily backed by a highly advanced backlight. The one that incorporates this Q95T is of type Full Array Local Dimming, which is the most advanced implementation of LED backlight.

Samsung has not revealed how many zones it is possible to manage independently, although in AVForums they assure that there are 120 zones. If so, it would be far behind in this area of ​​last year's Q90R, although we should not jump to conclusions because the algorithm used to manage the backlight is as important as the number of zones that can be managed independently. Later, in the section dedicated to the quality of, is a Quantum Processor 4K chip. According to Samsung this integrated circuit turn to artificial intelligence to act not only on the images it receives from the input source; also processes sound. We will test it later, in the sections of the analysis in which we will investigate the quality of. It's a shame because full compatibility with the most widespread HDR formats allows users to not worry about the technology with which our content has been encoded, and on a high-end television like this this feature would have been an important point in its favor. .

SAMSUNG QLED 4K 55Q95T characteristics PANEL 55-inch 4K UHD QLED with 10-bit VA LCD panel and 16: 9 aspect ratio RESOLUTION 3,840 x 2,160 dots BACKLIGHTING FALD (Full Array Local Dimming) 16x HDR HDR10 +, HDR10 and HLG PROCESSOR

Design and finish: a high-end in its own right

Implement type backlight Full array In a television with an LCD panel it comes at a price: the LED diode array that must be placed behind the panel contributes to considerably increasing its thickness. The one with this model rubs 3.5 cm, a figure clearly higher than that usually have devices with OLED panel. Still, this thickness is unlikely to pose a problem to anyone. In addition, the profile of the Q95T is finished in a beautiful, well-machined aluminum frame, and above all, very robust. Of the fragility that OLED televisions usually transmit when we take them out of their packaging, there is no trace left in this QLED, so we can manipulate it to install the base or attach it to a VESA wall mount with relative comfort.

I can't fault its design because it meets what we can demand of a high-end television: the frame that defines the panel is thin; the metal profile is pleasing to the eye and soft to the touch; and the base, as we will see below, is stylized. On the other hand, as usual, the back of the TV is polycarbonate. It does not seem to me at all bad that the back cover is plastic because if it were metal it would greatly increase the weight of the TV, but, in my opinion, that of this QLED is too fine. The robustness transmitted by the aluminum profile is not transmitted by the plastic on the back, but it is something that we will not have to worry about in the least once we have the television set in its final location.

As you can see in the photograph that we publish below these lines, this television is supported on a central type base, and not on lateral feet. On 55-inch or larger televisions, I prefer the feet because they increase the stability of the device if, for some reason, it receives an accidental push (something that can happen if there are children at home). Even so, the base of this QLED is robust and bulky enough so that we have nothing to fear once we have installed it in its place. This item it's completely metallic and it is very well machined, but the support that we will have to use to fix the base to the base of the TV is plastic. Of course, this time it is a rigid and robust piece of plastic that I can not fault.

Software and calibration: Tizen's maturity is beyond question

Immersing yourself in the operating system of this television is a delight. The agility that such a good taste left me when I had the opportunity to analyze the Q900R model still intact in this new QLED. The applications start in a plis plas, the scrolling through the menus is very fast and the organization of the adjustment parameters is rational and intuitive. In addition, from an aesthetic point of view Tizen seems to me little intrusive and stylized, which, in my opinion, places it one step ahead in this field of Android TV and at the same height as webOS, the operating system used by LG in its televisions.

All relevant apps are available for Tizen: Disney +, Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, Rakuten TV, Apple TV +, YouTube …

However, Tizen is not just a pretty face. The Samsung platform so far is being supported by a very wide range of applications, and this seems to me a very important quality. As much or more than the design and lightness of the interface. All the important applications are available for this operating system: Disney +, Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, Rakuten TV, Apple TV +, YouTube … I don't miss a single relevant app, and also all those that I just quoted offer us a satisfying experience when running on Tizen, with no unpleasant slowdowns or random mistakes. So, seen what I have seen, it seems fair to recognize that it is not easy what room for improvement do you have currently this operating system.

I have had the opportunity to analyze other Samsung TVs with Tizen for the last few years, so I sensed that the version installed in this QLED was going to like me. In this area it was difficult for this television to surprise me. However, it has done so when it comes to the factory calibration. And it is that the cinema mode as it comes when we take this television out of the box offers us a color that is significantly better tuned than the other Samsung televisions that have passed through my hands. It is undoubtedly great news, especially for users who do not have the resources or the patience to calibrate it carefully on their own.

With the help of a colorimeter and appropriate software, such as CalMAN, you can further refine your color, but you don't have to go through this process to take advantage of the potential of this TV. It is very enjoyable as we take it out of the box. Further, Your niggas are so deep They establish a frame of reference capable of helping other colors to shine without having to resort to excessive saturation, a defect that, in my opinion, has been present in the factory calibration implanted by Samsung in other televisions previously.

One more point: this television incorporates a light sensor that adjusts the brightness in real time to adapt it to the ambient light of the room in which we are using it, acting in a similar way to smartphones and other devices that also incorporate this feature.

The remote control that accompanies this Q95T is the same that we can find in previous high-end Samsung models. As you can see in the following photograph, it is made of aluminum and incorporates only the strictly necessary buttons. And it seems good to me that it is so because in practice you do not miss more because the integration between the command and the Tizen interface is very successful. The only downside that I put, although I admit that it is something strictly personal, is that incorporates just three shortcut buttons Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Rakuten TV. I would have appreciated that it had a second row of buttons that allowed us to access three other relevant applications, among which could be, for example, YouTube, HBO or Disney +.

Connectivity and consumption measurement

As in previous high-end models from this manufacturer, much of the control logic and all connections for this TV reside in a separate module that Samsung calls One Connect. HDMI, USB, Common interface and the antenna socket, among other connectors, are housed in this external box, so that communication between this device and the TV is made through a single thin, semi-transparent cable designed to go unnoticed if we decide to install the TV using a Wall bracket. This architecture brings an important advantage if we choose to hang the TV: connectors remain easily accessible in the One Connect module, something that would not happen if they resided on the back of the TV.

In the following detail photograph you can see the connections housed in the One Connect module. The proprietary connector on the far right of this box is used to carry both the video signal and power to the TV. An interesting note: the four HDMI ports are not identical. Only number 3 implements eARC technology (enhanced Audio Return Channel), which is why we must resort to send the audio, for example, to a sound bar. And port 4 is the only one that implements the full HDMI 2.1 standard, so it is the one that we will have to use if in the future we connect to the television a device capable of generating 4K UHD signals at 120 Hz, such as, for example, a PC, or, perhaps, one of the video game consoles that will reach later this year.

We start with the tests. In the specifications of this TV Samsung announces a typical consumption of 155 watts, which is indeed in line with what we have measured during our tests. However, the consumption of LCD panel televisions with FALD backlighting can be increased significantly beyond the typical value if several consecutive frames require the backlight to deliver a very high level of brightness. This is usually a common consequence of HDR content (let's not forget that this television does not process Dolby Vision.) We have come to measure a maximum and instantaneous consumption close to 250 watts, but it is the price to pay for a television with a brightness delivery capacity as high as that of this QLED device.

Quality of .

As you can see in various tests, I used content from 'The arrival', 'The reborn' or 'Blade Runner 2049'. I also used Netflix and YouTube content that I know well and various DVD movies including 'Save Private Ryan'. As a player I used our already essential Xbox One X console that, in addition to being a great machine for video games, is a very complete movie reader on physical media.

The high brightness delivery capacity of this television allows it to provide HDR content with an unattainable spectacularity for televisions that cannot match it.

One of the strongest assets of this television is its colorimetry. As I mentioned a few paragraphs above, Samsung claims that its implementation of nanocrystals allows it to cover 100% of DCI-P3 color space. I do not have the resources to confirm it accurately, but what I can confirm is that its ability to reproduce color is very rich and its tonal precision is high. In addition, it solves the white balance in an outstanding way, a quality that undoubtedly has a lot of weight in the way it generates color. And its maximum brightness delivery capacity is very high, which allows it to give HDR content an unattainable spectacularity for televisions that cannot match it.