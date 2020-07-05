Samsung Q95T Review: the top of the range 4K TV to the test

Samsung made major improvements to its QLED TV range last year. From the greater viewing angle to the almost total reduction of blooming, the Korean house has changed the face of its televisions. This year, such a concentration of innovations could not be replicated, despite this there is no lack of discussion topics, as well as improvements.

The perfect example to understand the path taken by Samsung is the top of the range Q95T, heir to the Q90R which did well in the past year. Despite having specifications on paper lower than its predecessor, Samsung has managed to create an excellent LCD TV, also the price reduction it opens up all new scenarios, which could make the Q95T even more interesting.

Minimal and well-kept design

Samsung Q95T is very similar to its Q90R predecessor. The lines chosen are minimal and cut, it is the content that must stand out from the rest, with rather thin edges of the screen and an elegant look. The screen is enclosed in a brushed metal frame, while on the back the plastic used takes up its texture. The thickness is greater than that of an OLED TV, you need space to place the many LEDs that make up the backlight, but it is not excessive in this Q95T and stands around 35 mm.

Elegant lines of the pedestal, in metal, easy to install and with a curved design, also practically identical to that seen on the Q90R.

On the back, unlike other televisions, there are no connections, the only one available allows you to connect the One Invisible Connection cable, small in size and responsible for the transport of data and energy from One Connect Box.

This is definitely one of the strengths of this model, thanks to it very clean wall installations can be carried out in a simple way, also facilitated by the design of the rear of the TV, totally flat, which allows you to hang the TV flush with the wall. The thin connection cable, 10 meters long, has a dedicated guide in the body, also designed to facilitate this type of installation.

The system created by Samsung brings advantages even if the pedestal is used because in this way the connections are kept away from the TV, to which many cables that are difficult to hide often arrive. In short, the most attentive to the design of the living room will surely find an ally in the One Connect Box and in the One Invisible Connection cable.

As we said, the One Connect Box houses all the connections, there is the input for digital terrestrial and satellite, optical output, network port, two USB and four HDMI.

Although not listed in the specifications, this model supports everything you need for HDMI 2.1, from 4K to 120 Hz (10 bit – 4: 4: 4) up to VRR, ALLM (automatic Game Mode) and eARC. Wireless connections include Apple’s Wi-Fi AC, Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 instead.

The remote control, elegant and of superior quality thanks to its metal body, does not change compared to last year. The available keys are enough to better manage the TV but if you are used to a classic controller with numeric keypad it may take a period of adaptation before using it at its best.

Panel features, audio and operating system

Samsung has aimed for better value for money for this Q95T, reducing the number of backlight zones compared to last year. The Korean company has no longer declared the actual number of zones available for local dimming for some time but last year there were around 480 in the Q90R, while in the Q95T there should be 120. A massive reduction that could suggest a significant loss in quality of vision, but as we will see it is not quite so, because today more than the number of zones the algorithms that drive them are important. The panel is 10-bit VA type (8 bit + FRC) while the image processor is a 4K Quantum Processor, which does an excellent job of upscaling content, although the Q95T works better with high-quality sources in 4K and especially with HDR. As always Dolby Vision is missing but there are HDR10, HDR10 +, HLG and Dolby Atmos.

On the audio front, Samsung has done a good job, also facilitated by the greater space inside the body. The system 4.2.2 it is quite complex and uses Object Tracking Sound technology to better position sounds in space. Compared to the version on the 8K models (Object Tracking Sound Plus) here the positioning of the sounds is less precise but we are still on very high levels for a TV. With more incisive bass we will be faced with a system comparable to an entry-level soundbar as a listening experience.

The operating system is the excellent Tizen OS, practically unchanged from the past except for a renewed blue tint, which is less tiring than the white one. In this regard, the dark theme is also available, so you can activate the dark mode by following this guide. The mainstreaming services are all there, Samsung is a guarantee in this respect, for the rest, there is no relevant news, you can then read our guide to Tizen OS for all the details.

Viewing experience

In the configuration of the Q95T we started from the Film preset, the most accurate in calibration. We detected values ​​slightly outside the reference ones, both in the white balance and in the gray scale in SDR. Thanks to the advanced controls available, such as the 20-point white balance, after calibration we have achieved levels very close to perfection, which allow you to make the most of this TV.

But how does the Q95T behave in practice? Last year Samsung had focused on reducing the blooming, obtaining really excellent results, and this year it is reconfirmed. The management of the backlight, despite the lower number of zones, is excellent, it is really difficult to see defects. Blacks are very deep and high contrast, but even this is not a real novelty, given that the Q90R also excelled in this field, especially if you think that LCD technology is at the base.

So there are differences between the former top of the 4K range and the current one? Absolutely yes, because Samsung has gone to improve an aspect for which it has always been criticized, that is loyalty in the representation of contents. In recent years, the Korean house has been pushing a lot on brightness, also to take advantage of the intrinsic characteristics of its TVs. This year the peaks of light remain high, however, the management of content, especially in HDR, has been redesigned with a view to greater naturalness, pushing less on the light and going to retrieve details, which were previously lost in blacks, in the darker areas.

Another improved aspect is motion management. In the previous models, it was not easy to find the right setting for all types of content and often the effects of motion compensation were to be activated to eliminate the judder, that is, occasional micro shots while watching. This year, even with all the motion compensation settings turned off, the fluidity is excellent and we have not noticed any other defects whatsoever in handling the motion.

Other points in favor of the Q95T are the Ultra View Angle filter, which allows you to greatly expand the horizontal viewing angle, and especially the anti-glare filter, the most effective we’ve ever seen on a TV. Just look at the image below to understand how incisive it is.

Although we took the photo with the TV turned off, there are no reflections on the panel, an enormous advantage when watching TV during the day and in rooms with windows. Samsung’s technology is very effective and even in the evening, in the presence of lights that should be reflected on the TV, this manages to filter them incredibly.

On the gaming front, we find many options, which we have already described in our special dedicated to the Samsung game mode, and an input lag among the lowest available today. We measured an input lag of about 11 ms in 1080p at 60 Hz, having no way to test further resolutions we rely on the Rating data, which show identical values ​​in 4K at 60 Hz. With VRR active in 1080p the input lag drops to 5.9 ms, really good, while in 4K it reaches 15 ms, remaining on excellent levels.

The price

This year Samsung has decided to change the prices of its QLED TVs, lowering them compared to the past. As we have seen this has a cost at the level of specifications, but the fall is quite substantial, especially if you think that these are the list prices, which will be subject to strong discounts over time, just think that today the Q90R is on sale very often at 50% of its price. This model was offered last year with 2,698 euros for the 55-inch, then rising to 3,698 euros for the 65 and 5,398 euros for the 75. The Q95T instead costs 2,199 euros for the 55-inch variant, while the 65 is proposed at 2,699 euros. The price of the top of the range Samsung has therefore dropped by almost 500 euros for the 55-inch entry-level.

In this context, if you are not going to install the TV on the wall, the Q90T becomes even more inviting, given that the 55-inch version costs 1,999 euros; 2,499 are needed for the 65 and 3,799 for the 75. The specifications do not change, the One Connect Box is lost and the remote control is of a lower quality, for the rest, there are no differences between the two.

It seems that Samsung intends to push the 8K models further for its premium range, given that the Q800T, the entry-level with this resolution, was placed at 3,999 euros for the 65 inches, a figure slightly higher than the Q90R of the same size last year. The Korean company has therefore repositioned some TVs in its lineup, on the one hand lowering the price (and specifications) of the 4K models, on the other making the entry-level 8K more accessible.