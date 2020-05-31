Tech NewsMobile
Samsung presents the Tactical Edition version of its Galaxy S20

By Brian Adam
Samsung presents the Tactical Edition version of its Galaxy S20

Samsung is one of the most veteran companies when it comes to taking one of their phones and making it rough to print a shield that allows us to take it wherever we want. To the mountains, climbing, desert, snow … anywhere. Its resistance capacity is one of the fundamental elements of editions that, very reluctantly, they renounce maintaining good taste in Korean design.

So this Galaxy S20 had many ballots to become a perfect ally in such extreme activities, as it has become clear after Samsung's announcement of the development of this Tactical Edition that, if we rely on the photos, it seems ready to go to war with the special intervention bodies.

Available this year

Samsung has released this new version of one of its top of the range this year and, so it can be seen in the photographs, or belong to the U.S. Marine Corps or very complicated you are going to have to get one of these smartphones. Thus, we will have to resort to a phrase from the movies to define the sensations that it transmits since, "any similarity of this device with the original … is pure coincidence", don't you think?

This Tactical edition of the Galaxy S20 has the same hardware as the phone that arrived three months ago to stores, except for the casing-housing where it is housed and a complete suite of applications developed specifically for the military intervention tasks for which it has been designed. That is why it will have software that, according to Samsung, will have "support for the requirements of tactical and classified applications, especially those designed to help operators navigate complex terrain, expansive distances and possible loss of communication with units. command ".

Samsung Galaxy S20 Tactical Edition.

Among those characteristics there are mission apps like ATAK, APASS, KILSWITCH and BATDOK, plus an installation specially developed to work with DeX, the tool that allows us to use our mobile phone with a monitor, an external keyboard and a mouse as if it were a desktop computer. With it, it will be easier to make operation reports and even design operations for specific interventions.

East Galaxy S20 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED QHD + display with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 865 processor with 12GB of RAM and 128 internal storage. 12MP main camera, 64 tele, 12 wide angle and 10 selfie sensor. 4,000 mAh battery. with fast and wireless charging. So far what we knew, but this Tactical Edition also brings automatic activation and deactivation of the screen by equipping the soldier with night vision goggles and a silent mode that deactivates LTE connectivity as well as all RF transmissions. It will be available in the third quarter of 2020, according to Samsung, at "selected IT partners."

