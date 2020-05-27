Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Samsung presents in Central America three new smart TV models

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Korean company presented the new TV models, The Sero, The Serif and The Frame and how they adapt to the new daily life.

The first key feature is its 360 design, which makes it be appreciated from any angle and integrates into any interior design style.

The Serif is a collaboration between Samsung and the brothers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec, world-renowned French industrial designers, known for adding elegance to ordinary objects.

The next feature is NFC on TV and Airplay2. Just put your smartphone on top of The Serif, and the NFC will automatically connect your phone to the TV. Once connected, you can enjoy the rich and powerful sound that will fill your environment.

With the Multi View feature, simply touch The Serif with your phone and you can use the split screen mode and play your mobile and TV content at the same time.

The Serif also uses the Quantum Dot technology found in Samsung QLED flagship models. It also gives you a realistic and immersive TV experience with AI Upscaling function that can enhance any kind of content to 4K quality using processors made by Samsung. Available in natural Cloud White, The Serif comes in a 55 ″ size.

“Today's consumers expect televisions that can be fully integrated into their lifestyles. Samsung is redefining the role of the screen by offering new digital services and creating new designs to improve your life, ”said Shannon Angilello, Product Manager for Samsung Electronics Latin America.

