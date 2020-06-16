Tech NewsMobileSmart Gadgets
Samsung presents Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy Buds + BTS Edition

By Brian Adam
Samsung presents Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy Buds + BTS Edition

Samsung, as part of a collaboration with the South Korean band BTS, presented I new Galaxy S20 + BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds + BTS Edition, which will be characterized respectively by an external metallic coating of purple colour and a charging case of the same colour containing the logo of the band.

Starting from Galaxy S20 + BTS Edition, the novelties are purely aesthetic, but will also embrace software. In fact, there are pre-installed themes inspired by BTS and the Weverse platform for fans. In the package, users will also find decorative stickers that will allow you to further customize the devices, as well as some photo cards with the images of the band members.

The Galaxy Buds + BTS Edition earphones instead they aim to bring the owners closer to the band’s music, also thanks to the sound quality.

Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy Buds + BTS Edition are the results of a collaboration between the BTS, which spread a message of love and harmony through music, and Samsung, which aims to create a better future through significant innovations” Commented Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Marketing Team of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Communications Business division. “We hope it represents a pleasant and fun solution for fans and consumers around the world“.

Galaxy S20 + BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds + BTS Edition will be available for pre-order from June 19 to July 8 on the Samsung website. By purchasing them together, you can get a 50% discount on the Galaxy Buds + BTS directly in the cart.

