Samsung presents 870 QVO: the new consumer SSDs up to 8TB

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Samsung has announced new SSDs based on second-generation quad-level cell technology, i 780 QVO SATA, which will be available for purchase with storage of up to eight terabytes, offering users speed, storage capacity and reliability.

After the launch of the first Samsung 860 QVO QLC drive, in 2018, we are releasing our second-generation QVO SSDs, which offer a doubled capacity of 8TB, in addition to improved performance and greater reliability.” said Mike Mang, vice president of Samsung Electronics’ memory brand product biz team.”The new 870 QVOs will allow more consumers to benefit from the performance benefits of an SSD with capacities similar to that of an HDD“.

Technically, SSDs offer one sequential read speeds up to 560 MB / s and write speeds up to 530 MB / s, the highest on the market. There is also Intelligent TurboWrite technology which allows you to maintain the highest levels of performance thanks to a large variable SLC buffer. Samsung also points out the 13% increase in random read speed over the 860 QVO.

The Samsung QVO 870, at least according to official data, offer performances lasting up to 2,880 TBW and will be available in the denominations of 1, 2, 4 and 8 terabytes, at a retail price starting from 158.9 Euros. The purchase can be made directly on the manufacturer’s website.

