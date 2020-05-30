Tech NewsComputingSmart Gadgets
Samsung prepares a tablet with the best mobile connectivity: 5G compatible

By Brian Adam
Samsung prepares a tablet with the best mobile connectivity: 5G compatible

Connectivity 5G It is one of the great technological leaps in terms of access to mobile data, and that is why all companies are preparing for this moment in one way or another. An example is Samsung, which intends to expand the number of devices with a model that may surprise you, since we are talking about a tablet.

The truth is that it makes sense for the Korean company to do this, since it has all the necessary condiments to achieve it and, as it could not be otherwise, it will do so by adapting the best tablet currently available on the market with Android and that competes directly with Apple iPads. Specifically, the model that will be put up for sale is the Galaxy Tab S6 5G, a device of great design and that in its interior has really powerful hardware so managing the aforementioned connectivity will not be a problem.

The model has the internal name SM-T866N And, from what has been known, the design will hardly change with respect to the original model, although the normal thing is that the dimensions increase a little and that, as far as weight is concerned, the same thing happens. This is due to internal changes that need to be made as is already the case with for example the 5G compatible Galaxy S10 model. The case is that the new tablet will offer a qualitative leap in its usefulness in mobility condoms whenever it finds connection, and it comes to join the already available models that are compatible with 5G such as the Galaxy Note or the new Galaxy Fold, the folding smartphone of the Korean firm.

His arrival on the market in imminent

This is due to the fact that the model we are talking about in various certification entities has been seen at the source of the information, such as connectivity itself Wifi and the one that manages everything related to Bluetooth (This is where access to 5G networks is confirmed), so it is in the final phase to be announced and put on sale the new tablet of the Korean company. It is possible that for everything to be much more efficient, the processor to be integrated into the device be updated, in this way that the use of the most powerful modem that is necessary is not an inconvenience in performance and also in energy consumption.

Samsung prepares a tablet with the best mobile connectivity: 5G compatible "srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w

There is no date for the official launch of this product, but everything suggests that it is more than possible that this October will see the light in South Korea, the first region in which it will be put up for sale. Will it reach other markets? This is not clear, but in countries such as Spain It makes sense for this to happen because 5G is already available (albeit in a restricted way when it comes to coverage). Of course, the price will not be precisely adjusted. That's for sure.

