MobileAndroidTech NewsElectronicsShopping Guide
Updated:

Samsung Premium Days is up and running: up to 25% discount on TV and smartphones!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam - 0

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam - 0

Additional advice provided to Leaving Certificate teachers on Irish bonus marks

Teachers who are giving their students estimated marks are told not to add bonus marks to their mark but...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Samsung Premium Days is up and running: up to 25% discount on TV and smartphones!

The Samsung Shop has officially started Samsung Premium Days, which until Wednesday 3 June will allow you to enjoy discounts of up to 25% on all products of the Samsung ecosystem, including TV, smartphone and smartwatch.

As you can see on the page dedicated to Samsung Premium Days, the discounts are divided into brackets:

  • for orders up to 1000 Euros it will be 15%;
  • for orders from 1000 to 2000 Euro the discount will be 20%;
  • for orders over 2000% the reduction will be 25%.

We also specify that the discount will be visible directly in the cart, but emblematic is the list of compatible products. For smartphones there are in fact the Galaxy S10 +, the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Fold, but also the Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10. However, this is an excellent opportunity to take home the Galaxy Book S, or the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S6 LTE Only. The Galaxy Watch Active2 with 44mm case are also compatible.

As for televisions, the list includes the Q70R 2019 65-inch QLED, in addition to the 43-inch and 49-inch 4K Frame of 2019. Going up the range you can get 25% discount on the 75-inch QLED Q90R 2019.

More Articles Like This

The invasion of digital stores for Android: who challenges the Google Play Store?

Android Brian Adam - 0
After creating the guide to using devices with HMS, we realized that there are many people interested in third-party digital stores that replace or...
Read more

SpaceX: violent explosion for the Starship SN4 prototype during a test

Space tech Brian Adam - 0
While in Cape Canaveral preparations continue for the launch of the SpaceX DM-2 mission postponed a few days ago due to bad weather, in...
Read more

How to watch Disney + content in its original aspect ratio so you don’t lose content

Tech News Brian Adam - 0
Let's teach you How can you see Disney + content in its original size that is, in the aspect ratio with which they were created....
Read more

Microsoft, NVIDIA and San Raffaele together to calculate risk from Covid-19 with AI

Ai News Brian Adam - 0
An autonomous learning platform capable of calculating for each individual - based on a series of clinical and diagnostic indicators - the likely to...
Read more

Mediaworld: Only for the Weekend on Huawei P Smart + 2019, Unieuro 'relaunches'

Android Brian Adam - 0
Following the promotion related to Redmi 8, MediaWorld returns to launch offers in the smartphone field. In particular, the promotion linked to the "Only...
Read more

Beyond Linux and macOS: The best alternatives to Windows

Tech News Brian Adam - 0
You may use Windows every day as an operating system and you may have become accustomed to it, its windows system or its appearance....
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Samsung Premium Days is up and running: up to 25% discount on TV and smartphones!

The Samsung Shop has officially started Samsung Premium Days, which until Wednesday 3 June will allow you to enjoy...
Read more
Android

The invasion of digital stores for Android: who challenges the Google Play Store?

Brian Adam - 0
After creating the guide to using devices with HMS, we realized that there are many people interested in third-party digital stores that replace or...
Read more
Space tech

SpaceX: violent explosion for the Starship SN4 prototype during a test

Brian Adam - 0
While in Cape Canaveral preparations continue for the launch of the SpaceX DM-2 mission postponed a few days ago due to bad weather, in...
Read more
Tech News

How to watch Disney + content in its original aspect ratio so you don’t lose content

Brian Adam - 0
Let's teach you How can you see Disney + content in its original size that is, in the aspect ratio with which they were created....
Read more
Latest news

Corona virus: Trump's accusations against China, announcement of separation from the World Health Organization

Brian Adam - 0
Washington DC: In a brief conversation with the media yesterday, US President Donald Trump once again blamed China for the global outbreak of the...
Read more
Ai News

Microsoft, NVIDIA and San Raffaele together to calculate risk from Covid-19 with AI

Brian Adam - 0
An autonomous learning platform capable of calculating for each individual - based on a series of clinical and diagnostic indicators - the likely to...
Read more
Android

Mediaworld: Only for the Weekend on Huawei P Smart + 2019, Unieuro 'relaunches'

Brian Adam - 0
Following the promotion related to Redmi 8, MediaWorld returns to launch offers in the smartphone field. In particular, the promotion linked to the "Only...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY