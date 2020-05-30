Samsung Premium Days is up and running: up to 25% discount on TV and smartphones!

The Samsung Shop has officially started Samsung Premium Days, which until Wednesday 3 June will allow you to enjoy discounts of up to 25% on all products of the Samsung ecosystem, including TV, smartphone and smartwatch.

As you can see on the page dedicated to Samsung Premium Days, the discounts are divided into brackets:

for orders up to 1000 Euros it will be 15%;

for orders from 1000 to 2000 Euro the discount will be 20%;

for orders over 2000% the reduction will be 25%.

We also specify that the discount will be visible directly in the cart, but emblematic is the list of compatible products. For smartphones there are in fact the Galaxy S10 +, the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Fold, but also the Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10. However, this is an excellent opportunity to take home the Galaxy Book S, or the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S6 LTE Only. The Galaxy Watch Active2 with 44mm case are also compatible.

As for televisions, the list includes the Q70R 2019 65-inch QLED, in addition to the 43-inch and 49-inch 4K Frame of 2019. Going up the range you can get 25% discount on the 75-inch QLED Q90R 2019.