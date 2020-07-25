Samsung is doing big things for August 5 in Seoul’s ‘Times Square’

The Unpacked event will take place on August 5, 2020, in which Samsung could unveil five new devices, including the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone range and an alleged folding. In any case, as usual in the pre-announcement period, Samsung is “papering” all the cities of the world with its advertising.

This time, however, the South Korean company decided to try and do something different than usual. In fact, a teaser related to the Unpacked event was reproduced through the giant screen that surrounds the COEX building, which is located in what some call Seoul’s “Times Square”. We remind you that the latter is the capital of South Korea, so Samsung is essentially “playing at home”.

According also to what reported by SamMobile and as you can see in the video published on the Samsung Newsroom YouTube channel, the teaser released by the South Korean company does not reveal anything new about the products that will be announced during the event. However, the reproduction of the video through the COEX building seems to have been appreciated by fans of the brand, also considering the “gimmick” to “virtually fill” the building with the substance seen in the video.

In short, it is certainly an interesting marketing move made by Samsung, which is trying to promote as much as possible the Unpacked of 5 August 2020. We also remind you that recently the South Korean company has also revealed another event, or the “Life Unstoppable” to be held on September 2, 2020.