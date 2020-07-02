 sd
Samsung has a case that sterilizes your mobile while charging

By Brian Adam
At least in Spain, Since March 14 we have been in an exceptional situation due to the famous coronavirus that has turned our day-to-day life into a continual distance, wearing masks, washing our hands and disinfecting all the objects that we can when we return from the street.

Is about a liturgy that seems to have come to stay for a while and that has caused objects that until now we thought were innocuous to begin to be perceived as potential sources of infection: this is the case of our mobile phone, wireless headphones, glasses … anything!

UV to end the threat

The point is that Samsung has thought that it would be a good idea to launch a charging case on the market that also disinfects our device. so that we can ensure that our phone does not become a health problem when we return home. At the end of the day, it is one of those objects that we usually leave anywhere when we go to the office, the bar, the restaurant, etc.

Samsung UV sterilizer.

This Samsung UV sterilizer it has the shape of a simple box but it hides inside it a powerful system that emits ultraviolet rays they are able to eliminate the coronavirus completely with an effectiveness that the manufacturer places almost 100% in all cases. And not only that Covid-19, but any other virus or bacteria that we carry attached to our terminal.

Of course, it is not the pioneer in this type of gadgets that we see in the market, but it is the first that belongs to one of the companies focused on the premium segment of mobile telephony. Remember that this device is not an isolated initiative of Samsung in the field of its commitment to combat Covid-19 since A few months ago, in March, he offered a UV disinfection program to all his clients. through its main assistance points. In addition, this charger that also sterilizes does not have a very large size since it can fit the largest terminals in the house, such as the Galaxy Note10 +.

Samsung UV sterilizer.

Its dimensions are 228x128x49 mm., Sold (for now) only in white colour, it appears to be very compact and robust and It will not only serve to disinfect the mobile but any other object that fits in it, from glasses to wireless headphones with their cases, keys, bank cards, small wallets, etc. You have it for sale in some Asian retailers at a price that is around, in exchange, 45 euros.

