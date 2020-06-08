Samsung gives a Galaxy S20 on the purchase of a 2020 QLED TV

Samsung’s special promotions are back. Alongside the one that allows you to get a refund of 700 Euros, which is active until June 28, the Korean giant proposes another today. By purchasing a 2020 QLED TVin fact, it will be possible to receive a free Galaxy S20 at home.

Operation, as we read on the dedicated page, is necessary purchase a 2020 Samsung QLED TV from today, Monday 8 June, until 5 July 2020, and register it on the Samsung Members website by 20 July 2020 by sending all the required documentation, including proof of purchase (receipt or fiscal receipt with clear indication of the recipient).

Samsung will send the confirmation, or alternatively request the revision of some document, and will send the Samsung Galaxy S20 directly to the indicated address. As we read in the terms and regulations of the offer, the award will be sent free of charge within 180 days of sending the validation email to the address indicated on the registration forum.

They are compatible with the promotion i models QE65Q800TATXZT, QE75Q800TATXZT, QE82Q800TATXZT, QE65Q900TSTZXT, QE75Q900TSTZXT, QE65Q950TSTXZT and QE75Q950TSTXZT. Only purchases made on the official Samsung shop are valid, but also in distribution chains such as Mediaworld, Unieuro, Euronics, Trony, Expert, Comet, Monclick, ePrice, Bytecno, Online Store, Ollo, Amazon and Yeppon.