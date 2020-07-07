Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the name of the new top of the range folding

The images of the alleged Galaxy Fold 2 of Samsung have already been leaked on the net since February, with some last leak appeared in late June. Apparently, however, the name is slightly different. The new folding smartphone produced by the South Korean company it will be called Galaxy Z Fold 2.

This news comes to us from the SamMobile website, in particular from an exclusive report drawn up after contacting a “reliable source”. A first confirmation had actually come through Bloomberg, where the company had made the official Galaxy Z name for all folding mobile devices. If you visit the Samsung website, you can verify that the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Flip are both under the category “Galaxy Z”.

According to SamMobile, for Samsung, the letter Z represents dynamism and modernity of this series of telephones as if it were always “young”.

At the moment, little is known about the smartphone now known as Galaxy Z Fold 2: there are renderings leaked online thanks to Ice Universe that have hit the public, but nothing more. The price is not yet known, while a possible technical data sheet has already been seen at the beginning of the year.

Of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G instead appeared not only bronze-coloured images but also some news on its hardware features.