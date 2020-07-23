Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the brand renews its iconic folding mobile taking advantage of the Snapdragon 865+

Samsung has chosen to renew its range of folding with a new phone. Well, it’s not so new since the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is an update of the original model. Of course, with the Snapdragon 865+ and 5G capabilities.

Folding mobiles are still not a majority in the market, even though there is a manufacturer that has put special interest in promoting its development: Samsung. After a first Galaxy Fold, and a subsequent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, the brand has not waited for the next Unpacked to renew its range and has unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, a model updated with the brand new Snapdragon 865+. Not much more, but not less.

Datasheet of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Inner screen 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED

FullHD + at 2636×1080 Outdoor display 1.1-inch Super AMOLED

Resolution 300 x 112 pixels Processor Snapdragon 865+ Versions 8GB / 256GB System Android 10

OneUI Rear cameras 12 megapixel f / 1.8 Dual Pixel PDAF OIS 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f / 2.2 Frontal camera 10-megapixel f / 2.4 PDAF Battery 3,300 mAh

Fast charge

Fast wireless charging Connectivity 5G (NSA and SA)

4G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

USB Type-C Others Side fingerprint reader Dimensions and weight Unfolded: 167.3 x 73.6 x 7.2 mm Folded: 87.4 x 73.6 x 17.4 mm 183 grams Price 1,252 euros to change

Almost identical to its predecessor, but with 5G

Facing the chips of the original Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G reveals all the doubts: they are both almost the same phone. Same design, same folding system, identical elegance, the same screens and practically the same name. Now, the tagline ‘5G’ not only betrays better connectivity but also more power.

Since Samsung had relied on Qualcomm for its original Galaxy Z Flip, it has now renewed its folding mobile with the latest in SoCs from the North American manufacturer: the Snapdragon 865+. In this way, it brings 5G to the device, also greater capacities for games, more speed and improvements in the ‘extreme’ uses of the phone. All in exchange for a price, which is still not cheap.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G maintains the folding AMOLED screen, also the outer panel for notifications. It offers the One UI interface adapted for use as a folding and adds various unique features, such as ‘Flex Mode’ to divide applications for each folded section of the screen. Beyond here it is still the same phone that we saw at the beginning of the year; As much as it has been revitalized, good news for whoever is going to buy it now.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung has unveiled its new folding and will begin to distribute it in the United States from August 7, 2020. Its cost to change is 1,252 euros ($ 1,449.99).