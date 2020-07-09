Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the fans. The latest news will probably convince them even more because now the South Korean company’s smartwatch is officially certified by the FCC, which has published unpublished photos. And there is also a teaser trailer!

The Federal Communications Commission photos were shared online by Twitter user the_tech_guy. In them, they can be seen the front, back and dimensions of the Galaxy Watch 3, specifically a silver version with a black leather strap. Other images instead show the wireless charger equipped with a USB-A-micro USB cable.

According to June rumours, the smartwatch would have hit the market in two variants: one 41 mm and one 45 mm, respectively with 1.2 “and 1.4” screens. The dimensions, in the light of the published photographs, would seem confirmed. Among the various additional features, there will be the electrocardiogram sensor, support for LTE and/or Wi-Fi and a rotating edge.

Always via Twitter then even a teaser trailer appeared thanks to the well-known tipster Evan Blass, better known as evleaks. The video shows the various selectable dials in sequence and the support for calls and messages. Already confirmed is the native support for Spotify, pre-installed in the models sold in the United States.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is expected for the big Unpacked event on August 5, when the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the new folding smartphones of the Galaxy Z series should also arrive.