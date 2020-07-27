Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 closer and closer, the app reveals new features

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Making bogus calls to farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has indicated that farmers have received calls from people pretending to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to personalize your WhatsApp and know who sees your profile

With WhatsApp Aero you can get a more personalized WhatsApp experience, try new features and even know who is...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

The first direct image of planets orbiting a star 300 light-years away

Chile: An international team of astronomers has obtained the first direct image of two planets orbiting a sun-like star...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook removes the “Like” button, find out what it looks like

Facebook has begun to remove the "Like" from the pages and these are the first images of what its...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

21 years ago we met MSN Messenger! 6 reasons to miss him

This week marks the 21st anniversary that Microsoft released the first version of its messaging application called MSN Messenger. Perhaps...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Play Store: 30 free Android apps, games and themes for the weekend

The gifts of Android's Google Play Store. During the weekend, the search engine giant allows you to download about...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 closer and closer, the app reveals new features

Little is missing from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event to be held on August 5, where we will surely see the new Galaxy Watch 3. smartwatch. The design and the new dials have already appeared online in late June with other leaks published by Max Weinbach, but now it is the dedicated app available on the Play Store to reveal the final details in preview.

It was Weinbach on the XDA Developers website who first unveiled the support for two new gestures: the first consists in closing the fist and then reopening to answer a call, take a photo or record a video; the second instead consists of a rotary movement and will serve to silence an incoming call or an alarm.

Another novelty concerns the screenshots: compared to the previous Galaxy Watch, the procedure for capturing the screen will be much simpler since now just press the two side buttons at the same time and you’re done.

Among the various new features, there is the recognition of falls: when Galaxy Watch 3 recognizes a fall, a ring will sound from the speakers of the smartwatch that will last 60 seconds. In case of no response from the user, the watch will send a geolocation data message and a 5-second audio recording to the emergency contacts. If desired, you can also set the start of a call in the event of a fall.

We will be able to see all these new features at the official conference on August 5, where other much-awaited devices like the Galaxy Note 20, which according to the latest rumours could reach the market with the support for streaming games from Xbox’s xCloud.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Destroy All Humans Remake Review: old-fashioned fun

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
15 years after its launch, Destroy All Humans! returns with a remake developed by Black Forest Games: how are you doing? Officially presented during E3...
Read more

PosteMobile abandons the WindTre network: it will rely on Vodafone

Communication Brian Adam -
In the press release announcing the partnership between TIM and Poste Italiane, the virtual operator of Poste has announced a significant and extremely important...
Read more

Upcoming Apple Pencils will be able to capture real-world colors

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
We all know what Steve Jobs said one fine day in 2007 when he introduced the first iPhone: that human beings already arrived in...
Read more

NASA aims for nuclear energy for bases on the Moon and Mars

Space tech Brian Adam -
NASA is thinking about nuclear energy as a key resource to be produced on the moon and on Mars to allow astronauts to stay...
Read more

The apps that cannot be missing on the mobiles of the EuroXliveAndroid editors this summer

Apps Brian Adam -
We are less than a week from the beginning of August and in Xataka Android we are already planning our holidays. And of course, you...
Read more

Quantum cryptography: the USA in search of an unassailable internet

Communication Brian Adam -
During Thursday's presentation, the Departement of Energy presented its program to develop a national quantum internet, using the laws of quantum to transmit information...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY