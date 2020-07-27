Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 closer and closer, the app reveals new features

Little is missing from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event to be held on August 5, where we will surely see the new Galaxy Watch 3. smartwatch. The design and the new dials have already appeared online in late June with other leaks published by Max Weinbach, but now it is the dedicated app available on the Play Store to reveal the final details in preview.

It was Weinbach on the XDA Developers website who first unveiled the support for two new gestures: the first consists in closing the fist and then reopening to answer a call, take a photo or record a video; the second instead consists of a rotary movement and will serve to silence an incoming call or an alarm.

Another novelty concerns the screenshots: compared to the previous Galaxy Watch, the procedure for capturing the screen will be much simpler since now just press the two side buttons at the same time and you’re done.

Among the various new features, there is the recognition of falls: when Galaxy Watch 3 recognizes a fall, a ring will sound from the speakers of the smartwatch that will last 60 seconds. In case of no response from the user, the watch will send a geolocation data message and a 5-second audio recording to the emergency contacts. If desired, you can also set the start of a call in the event of a fall.

We will be able to see all these new features at the official conference on August 5, where other much-awaited devices like the Galaxy Note 20, which according to the latest rumours could reach the market with the support for streaming games from Xbox’s xCloud.