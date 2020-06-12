Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 comes out of the closet thanks to new images

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has been pinched several times online and in these hours, new information has leaked that could help us understand the product that will come. As for the aesthetic aspect, the new tablet of the Korean house would seem to look a lot like the previous Galaxy Tab S6.

There should be two variants to arrive on the market, one with the 11-inch screen and the other 12.5. The new rumours were revealed by OnLeaks and the French blog Pigtou. On the right side of the screen, we could find a front camera while on the back there would be a configuration with dual cameras placed vertically in the upper left corner together with a flash.

According to a report released by GSMarena, the flash could even be replaced with a third photographic sensor. On the right side, there would be space for the MicroSD / SIM card slot, the volume rocker and the power button which should include the sensor for unlocking by fingerprint. Moreover, at the bottom of the tablet, there would be a USB Type-C port while there would appear to be no 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 would then have a 7,760 mAh battery on the 11-inch model while it would reach 9,800 mAh on the 12.5-inch variant. To close the circle of specifications we may find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with support for 5G networks. Although there are still no official details on the launch date, most likely, we could see them during the presentation of the new Note 20, scheduled for the month of August.