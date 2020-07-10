Tech NewsReviewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus, technical sheets leaked online

By Brian Adam
0
0

At the Galaxy Unpacked event organized by Samsung for August 5, many products will be presented: the Galaxy Note 20 series, probably the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 2 and also the new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus tablets, which have already been shown online in their datasheets.

The leak comes directly from SamMobile, which has had exclusive access to sources deemed to be very reliable who have announced several innovations. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will be equipped with SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+, therefore it will immediately guarantee support for the 5G mobile network. The screen will be a 12.4 “AMOLED with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels, while for the non-Plus model it will be 11 “. Below the display, there will also be a fingerprint sensor.

In addition, the two variants will have 6GB and 8GB of RAM respectively; while as regards the storage space they will have 128GB and 256GB available, with the possibility of adding a microSD. Both will then have one 10.090 mAh battery with the possibility for the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus to support 45W fast charging.

Like the Galaxy Tab S6, the same Plus model will have a 13MP + 5MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front lens. In both tablets, there will be the operating system Android 10 and One UI 2.5, and they will come on the market equipped with Bluetooth S-Pen as for the Galaxy Note 20, therefore able to also act as a pointer with many new features.

Remember that all this information is a leak to be taken with the pliers. To have any confirmation of the case we will have to wait for the official presentation.

