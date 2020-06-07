Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, review: an experience with a premium touch on a mid-range tablet

Samsung renewed its range of tablets with a model that, despite having the 'Lite' in the name, offers an enviable construction and a more than appropriate size to use in all situations. With just over 10 inches of screen, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a perfect tablet for any type of use.

I have been testing the tablet for more than a week replacing the usual use that my family and I usually make of the iPad Pro. I have used the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 to work, to play and to watch multimedia content with a quite positive performance. Let's go into detail.

Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite screen LCD 10.4 "

2000 x 1200 Dimensions and weight 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0

467 g. Processor Exynos 9611 manufactured at 10nm (2.3GHz and 1.7GHz)

GPU Mali-G72 MP3 RAM 4GB Storage 64/128 GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 5 MP Rear camera 8 MP Drums 7,040 mAh Operating system Android 10

Samsung One UI 2.0 Connectivity LTE / Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 Others S Pen

Stereo speakers Price 399 euros

Excellent construction and 'premium' materials

Despite the fact that the tablet in question has the surname 'Lite', the cut out to which Anglicism alludes does not carry over to the exterior aspect. In this sense, the tablet feels very solid in the hand, the finish is of great quality, It has an aluminum body finished in matt paint (dark gray in my case) and the touch is cold, although pleasant. The only downside I have found is that the back face retains excess traces, you also have to be careful with scratches.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is not a large tablet, nor small. It offers a 5: 3 ratio for the screen, a detail that reduces the final dimensions of the device. The front frames are quite small, it is extremely thin and the weight is light enough: it does not tire excessively, not even holding it in suspense to read in bed. It is a great read support.

Samsung equips the Tab S6 Lite with headphone output in the upper area, places the volume and power buttons on the right side (above), includes a tray for the Micro SD memory also on the right side (it is surprising that the mechanism is identical to that of SIM cards in mobile phones) and anchor the USB C in the lower area of ​​the tablet. This connector is not centered on the thickness of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, but with respect to the width. This spoils the symmetry, to the anguish of those who suffer from some OCD.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 iPad Huawei MediaPad M6 screen 10.4 inch

2000 x 1200 pixels 10.5 inch

2,560 x 1,600 pixels 10.2 inch

2,160 x 1,620 pixels 10.8 inch

2560 x 1600 pixels Frontal percentage 81.6% 81.93% 74.4% 77.4% Dimensions and weight 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7mm 250.6 x 174.1 x 7.5 mm 257 x 170 x 7.2 mm Weight 467 grams 420 grams 483 grams 498 grams Drums 7,040 mAh 7,049 mAh 8,827 mAh 7,500 mAh

The tablet is not very big and it is not small either. With a diagonal for its 10.4-inch screen, Samsung significantly reduces the final dimensions without dispensing with AKG stereo speakers (on the sides, next to the headphones and USB C, respectively) or the S Pen; included in the package and an accessory capable of multiplying the functions of the tablet. The S Pen is attached to the sides of the tablet by magnets, with the problem that may get lost if the Tab S6 Lite snags out of the backpack, for example. The magnetism when holding the accessory is strong, yes. And there is a slight catch: the S Pen does not include Bluetooth, so cannot be used remotely as a trigger, it is not necessary to load it either. It is one of the shortcomings in the Lite model: the normal Samsung Galaxy S6 does have an S Pen like that of the last Note, with Bluetooth.

Bottom (top) and top (bottom) edge of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The quality at a glance, in the touch and when holding it leaves no room for doubt: Samsung has obtained a tablet that exudes 'premium' sensations. And without dispensing with a headphone jack or stereo speakers, audio is one of the keys of the device. Of course, things change when the tablet is turned on and is ready for work: in performance is where the name 'Lite' is noted.

Large screen despite being Lite and with very small frames

In terms of dimensions it does not appear to be small, neither in the materials with which the tablet is built. This also applies to the screen diagonal since, with its 10.4 inches, the panel of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite hardly differs from the size with which the brand equips the superior model. Of course, the chosen technology denotes a certain reduction in cost: The Tab S6 Lite bets on a TFT screen with a resolution of 1,200 x 2,000 pixels, ratio 5: 3, 224 dpi of density and a use of the front of 81.6%.

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite looks correct, its level of detail is sufficient, part well calibrated as standard in terms of color (it cannot be customized in the display settings) and it offers a level of brightness high enough to display any content indoors. Outdoors it does show some difficulty, but it does not pose much problem unless the tablet is used in direct sunlight. And the viewing angles keep them at a good level.

Although it is a TFT panel, Samsung allows you to write with the screen off using the built-in stylus. 'Always on display' is not included, yes dark mode. The screen does not get to offer the contrast of an AMOLED, but it is not something that penalizes too much.

The display and the S Pen are the perfect match: the Samsung Tab S6 Lite is an excellent productivity tool

The Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite is prepared to be used with the fingers, but it not only offers this possibility: its great value is to include a pencil with which to draw on the screen offering different pressure levels in order to vary the depth of the stroke. The feeling of typing on the tablet is very pleasant, it almost looks like a real notebook, and Samsung takes the opportunity to include a large amount of software with which to boost productivity and artistic capabilitiesIt is an advantage despite how heavy its cape is.

Performance: here you can see that it is Lite

Up to this point the tablet had passed the evaluations with enough note. Even though the decision to include a TFT panel penalizes multimedia consumption to a certain extent. Now, the decision to focus processing on the Samsung Exynos 9611 is not the best one: the processor is overflowed on more than one occasion showing more slowdowns than it should.

On paper, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has the same SoC as the Samsung Galaxy A51 or Samsung Galaxy M30S, mid-range phones that did not stand out precisely for their performance. This is transferred to the tablet since 'lags' appear more frequently than they should. Setting up applications in the background during startup already shows that lack of power: the jumps are noticeable. Also games with a certain graphic load show some drop in frames, such as PUBG. This supports maximum HDR quality. The tablet is not compatible with Fortnite.

Below is a sample of performance tests performed on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The results compared to tablets of similar price: Huawei MediaPad M6 and iPad from 2019, also with the 'normal' Galaxy tab S6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 iPad (2019) Huawei MediaPad M6 Processor Exynos 9611 Snapdragon 855 A10 Fusion Kirin 980 RAM 4GB 6/8 GB 3GB 4GB AnTuTu 178,312 365,418 206,348 336,465 Geekbench 5 (single / multi) 343 / 1,176 420 grams 765 / 1,425 –

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in this review includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage (49.2 GB for the user), both figures somewhat fair if the tablet is used as a game support or to take multimedia content on the go. It has expansion of up to 1 TB per micro SD Card through a tray similar to those of mobile phones (Samsung attaches an extraction pin) and offers a USB C 3.1 port. There is no need to use adapters since the tablet comes equipped with a 3.5 mm jack.

Loose autonomy that suffers with intensive use

The maximum capacity of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is not small in itself: with 7,040 mAh of battery, and taking into account that the screen (by ratio and resolution) and the processor (by content) are not energy eaters, the tablet should give several days of medium use without problems. In practice it is more or less like this provided it is used sparingly and as a query tool.

Using the tablet as a multimedia support accelerates the discharge of the battery. Something obvious that increases with the use of games (PUBG consumes 15% approximately every hour) and video playback (Netflix is ​​around 9% of spending per hour). If the use is sporadic it is not strange that it lasts five days without effort. The consumption with the screen off is almost nil.

The consumption with the screen off is minimal: the tablet holds up well in sporadic use

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite does not give problems using it as a work support (web browsing, note taking and document reading): the whole day with a load is more than feasible. Of course, charging is somewhat slow: the included charger is 7.8 W.

The charger included with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is only 7.8 W, too just to revive it in a short time

Below are the charging times from when the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite turns off completely until it reaches 100%.

5 minutes : 3% battery.

: 3% battery. 10 minutes : 5% battery.

: 5% battery. 20 minutes : 10% battery.

: 10% battery. 30 minutes : 14% battery.

: 14% battery. 50 minutes : 24% battery.

: 24% battery. Total: 4 hours and 19 minutes.

One UI 2.1 allows you to limit the charge to 85% so that the battery does not degrade

Samsung completes the power functions with different software optimizers and with a limitation to prevent the battery from degrading excessively: load stop can be activated by 85% to avoid the final section, the one that causes more problems in the long term in the batteries.

Great sound, both from speakers and headphones

Having the AKG logo on the back of the tablet already bodes well for sound. It is not that Samsung has included a set of the quality that it offers in the Galaxy S20 or the Galaxy Tab S6 superior, but it does keep it to a high level. There are the stereo speakers, one on each side of the tablet: Although they do not throw the sound forward (it is their only fault), they have enough power to be noticed.

The audio from the speakers has great presence, it does not distort excessively even at high volume, the bottoms are reinforced to make the experience much more attractive watching movies or playing and music playback is also notorious. Samsung has made an effort to make the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite a multimedia companion, and the truth is that it succeeds.

In terms of connectivity, and continuing with the audio thread, the tablet has surprised me by how well it listens with headphones, both by cable and by Bluetooth. High quality sound, very good sharpness and balance between bass and treble, rich in nuances and with the possibility of customizing different aspects of the sound from the system settings.

Samsung includes Dolby Atmos in the Galaxy S9 Lite, also a nine-band equalizer

Samsung also includes Dolby Atmos, a system that especially enriches the viewing of compatible movies.

Various sound enhancements included in One UI

The wireless cast is completed with dual-band WiFi (WiFi 6 is missed), Bluetooth 5.0, has triple positioning system (GPS, GLONASS and Beidou), lacks NFC and has no mobile connectivity. It also does not have an FM radio, something strange since it has a headphone jack; and mobiles with the same processor, such as the Samsung Galaxy A51, do include it. And one last lack: it does not have a biometric system for safe unlocking. Instead of fingerprint you have to settle for the facial unlock with front camera, not highly recommended given their insecurity.

Software: complete, although lacking

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is updated to Android 10 and, as of the date of publishing this review, it has the security patch from May 2020. In addition, it has the usual Samsung layer updated to the latest available version: One UI 2.1. Having a layer like Samsung's has its pros and cons, as is well known: on one hand the software offers infinite possibilities; for the other it's one of the heaviest layers in Android.

One UI 2.1 moves well on a regular basis except for the occasional 'lags' that I left reflected in the performance section. The tablet has the essential applications for managing everything you need, such as a gallery, file manager, browser, calendar or voice recorder. Apart, Samsung adds Microsoft applications, such as the Office app and OneDrive. It also includes other own apps, such as Samsung Members and the Galaxy Store. And it does not do without Bixby: the Galaxy Tab S4 Lite has voice assistance and also the routines of Bixby to create automatic and personalized actions.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes Bixby, both the personal assistant and the routines

Other functions included in One UI 2.1 are the floating window with shortcuts that can be started in a split window (MultiWindow), navigation gestures, floating windows with which to respond directly to notifications, daily panel with access to important information while the tablet charges, Samsung allows receive calls and messages from the mobile on the tablet using synchronization with the user account And it also offers one of the best dark modes on Android. This can be planned manually and can even coincide with sunset.

One UI 2.1 comes loaded with options, but Samsung has forgotten about DeX on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Despite the fact that the software is loaded with options, there is one too noticeable absent: Samsung DeX. Although the Tab Galaxy S6 does include desktop mode, Lite version dispenses with it, a pity since the screen dimensions are apt to take advantage of the expanded use that DeX adds.

The included S Pen elevates the status of the tablet

Those who have ever used a Samsung Galaxy Note know that the soul of the phone is the built-in pen, the so-called S Pen. And the dimensions of a tablet facilitate the use with 'stylus' thanks to that larger size: drawing 10 inches diagonally resembles scribbling on a sheet of paper. In fact, the experience does not stray too far: the system responds perfectly to contact with the S Pen thanks to its low latency. And it offers excellent pressure detection sensitivity.

I already said that One UI is a somewhat heavy layer, even though it offers functions for all tastes. This is perfectly appreciated in everything that is achieved by combining the tablet screen with the S Pen: Samsung includes from software functions with which facilitate note taking at any time to a drawing app with which to make all kinds of creations, PENUP. This application allows you to create drawings and illustrations, also share them.

Right-clicking the S Pen opens all direct pen actions

The S Pen is anchored on the side of the tablet or inside the book case (Samsung also gave me this case, it is not included in the package). Made of plastic, pencil-sized, comfortable to hold and with a button with which to change to the eraser or to unfold the quick actions– The S Pen stays ready for when you need to write, crop a screenshot, or sign a PDF (this feature is super useful). The only downside that I put is not having Bluetooth, like the S Pen of the Tab S6 or the Galaxy Note 10. Otherwise, its operation is perfect.

S Pen and Shortcut Settings

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite allows you to take notes with the screen off when you press the pen button; it also facilitates drawing on the screenshots; it's even possible make strokes in the air using augmented reality, the included software enables endless creation and editing possibilities.

The S Pen allows writing on the tablet, drawing, capturing a portion of the screen and then drawing on it, enables easy signing of documents and also translates thanks to Bixby Vision

One of the functions included with the S Pen is Bixby Vision, a recognition system that, when activated from the quick settings, analyzes everything on the screen just by holding the pointer a few millimeters from the area to be recognized. Can find similar images, translate the text and open QR codes, for example. It does not end up offering a simple use or too precise, but it can get out of a fix.

Automatic recognition of a paragraph in English with Bixby Vision and subsequent translation

The conjunction of the screen and the S Pen is perfect, both for how well the hardware works and for the excellent recognition of pressure on the panel. It is an element that significantly increases the possibilities of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. And that the manufacturer includes it as standard in the 'basic' model is good news, even though a priori it does not seem that it is going to get performance.

It's not a great camera, but it's not intended either

Going out to take pictures with a tablet is not the most comfortable thing in the world, hence the manufacturers do not include their best photographic hardware in this type of device. It also happens on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: despite the fact that the photos are not bad when there is enough light, it is clear after the first shot that your aspiration is not to be a camera. Size does not match either.

Samsung has chosen to include an 8-megapixel rear sensor with f / 1.9 aperture for the lens and 64.3º width. This sensor has 1/4 inch with 1.12 µm for the dimensions of each pixel. Lacks LED flash, this is an inconvenience.

Ahead the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has a 5 megapixel camera integrated into the upper frame. The aperture is f / 2.0 and has an amplitude of 56.9º.

The photographs are of sufficient quality if the light accompanies, although the loss of detail is appreciated by doing a little zoom on it.