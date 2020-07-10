MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews
Samsung Galaxy S21 could use the Snapdragon 865 to lower prices

By Brian Adam
The latest rumours about Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone released by the Chinese online magazine CnBeta may surprise fans. Instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon, 875 SoC expected for late 2020 or early 2021, the Galaxy S21 may have the predecessor Snapdragon 865 inside.

This decision would indeed make sense from a sales perspective. Snapdragon 865 is expected to cost $ 100 less compared to the new Qualcomm processor, thus allowing the South Korean company to lower the prices of the Galaxy S21 and to “start ahead” over the competition by securing a larger market share, thus resuming the leadership in the sale of smartphones now belonging to Huawei.

These rumours would be added to other leaks leaked online thanks to MyDrivers, according to which the Galaxy S21 could show off a 150MP rear camera. Still, there is talk of a greater focus on Exynos 1000 processors produced by Samsung which, according to some benchmarks that appeared on the web, combined with an AMD GPU with rDNA technology would have exceeded the Adreno 650.

All these rumours will be confirmed at the appropriate time, maybe something will be known at the Unpacked event expected for August 5 where Samsung could also show the new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Flip Lite to the public.

