MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite could come to CES under another name

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches a smart kitchen for less than 200 euros

Xiaomi It continues to innovate and launch curious new products on the market. While we wait for the launch...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam -

Emulates: the electric motorcycle with McFly technology that allows you to travel through time

As is happening in the electric car sector, motorcycles are living their own revolution in the heart of this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
5G NewsBrian Adam -

OPPO Find X2 Neo Review: 5G and balanced specifications at the right price

After a few weeks of testing and the publication of the preview together with Find X2 Lite, the time...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

eFootball PES 2020: Review of the free Euro 2020 DLC

The European Football Championships are played on Pro Evolution Soccer: let's analyze together all the details of the new...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi launches the Mijia Laser Projector TV 1S 4K, its new 4K projector with HDR

This week is going to be very big for Xiaomi. The company will present its new My Band 5,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite could come to CES under another name

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite will probably be presented at the CES in Las Vegas which is expected to be held in January 2021, Coronavirus permitting. Other rumors suggest that it could arrive on the market with a different name, according to at least as reported by the well-known tipster Max Weinbachch.

However, analyst Ross Young would have predicted a different launch period and reported that the device in question could be marketed under a particular name. According to the information in his possession, the smartphone should be called Galaxy S20 FE and with the marketing that would start close to the Christmas holidays.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in January of this year and according to Weinbach, Samsung will follow the same roadmap also for the next year, without any advance or delay, considering also that the current model still has quite valid specifications.

The Galaxy S20 Lite could be equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor, without prejudice to the launch scheduled for next January and should be positioned halfway between the Galaxy S20 and the next Galaxy Note 20. Very likely the presence of a hole located in the central part of the display able to accommodate the front camera, with frames that should continue to be very thin.

The device could then be made of metal and glass. As for the display, it is possible to hypothesize the implementation of a Full HD + panel flat with a refresh rate of at least 90 Hz without excluding the hypothesis of the classic 60 Hz that would allow the Korean company to reduce costs. There are still several months ahead and what has been reported so far may not fully reflect the real characteristics of the future medium-high-end smartphone.

More Articles Like This

Huawei Watch GT discounted on Unieuro only for today for less than 100 Euros!

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
After reporting the Unieuro offer on Xiaomi Mi Band 4, following the presentation of the new Mi Band 5, we return to talk about...
Read more

How to customize the app icons in the settings menu on a Samsung mobile

Android Brian Adam -
Virtually all Android phones leave us to customize interface icons, especially when it comes to the launcher. With the arrival of the latest versions...
Read more

Apple reveals its plans for WWDC 2020: here are all the details

Apple Brian Adam -
After the announcement of a few weeks ago, we finally have more details about the2020 edition of Apple's WWDC. In particular, according to what reported...
Read more

Why is it called WhatsApp and its logo is green? Know its history

Social Networks Brian Adam -
The WhatsApp app has revolutionized communication in the 21st century and to find out how it was born, here we leave you with the...
Read more

This 128GB microSD costs less than a 64GB one: that’s where

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
After describing the discount on Echo and Echo Plus, let's go back to talking about the offers in the technological field. This time, the...
Read more

Pixel Launcher on Android 11 debuts new app suggestions on the home screen

Android Brian Adam -
As usual, Google only officially announces the news of Android 11 that will reach all devices, leaving unannounced other news regarding its own customization...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite could come to CES under another name

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite will probably be presented at the CES in Las Vegas which is expected to be...
Read more
Shopping Guide

Huawei Watch GT discounted on Unieuro only for today for less than 100 Euros!

Brian Adam -
After reporting the Unieuro offer on Xiaomi Mi Band 4, following the presentation of the new Mi Band 5, we return to talk about...
Read more
Android

How to customize the app icons in the settings menu on a Samsung mobile

Brian Adam -
Virtually all Android phones leave us to customize interface icons, especially when it comes to the launcher. With the arrival of the latest versions...
Read more
Apple

Apple reveals its plans for WWDC 2020: here are all the details

Brian Adam -
After the announcement of a few weeks ago, we finally have more details about the2020 edition of Apple's WWDC. In particular, according to what reported...
Read more
Social Networks

Why is it called WhatsApp and its logo is green? Know its history

Brian Adam -
The WhatsApp app has revolutionized communication in the 21st century and to find out how it was born, here we leave you with the...
Read more
Shopping Guide

This 128GB microSD costs less than a 64GB one: that’s where

Brian Adam -
After describing the discount on Echo and Echo Plus, let's go back to talking about the offers in the technological field. This time, the...
Read more
Science

Biotechnology company plans to release genetically modified mosquitoes

Brian Adam -
In an attempt to stop the spread of diseases like dengue and Zika, a biotechnology company called Oxitec plans to release millions of genetically...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: