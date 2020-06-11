Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite could come to CES under another name

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite will probably be presented at the CES in Las Vegas which is expected to be held in January 2021, Coronavirus permitting. Other rumors suggest that it could arrive on the market with a different name, according to at least as reported by the well-known tipster Max Weinbachch.

However, analyst Ross Young would have predicted a different launch period and reported that the device in question could be marketed under a particular name. According to the information in his possession, the smartphone should be called Galaxy S20 FE and with the marketing that would start close to the Christmas holidays.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched in January of this year and according to Weinbach, Samsung will follow the same roadmap also for the next year, without any advance or delay, considering also that the current model still has quite valid specifications.

The Galaxy S20 Lite could be equipped with a Snapdragon 865 processor, without prejudice to the launch scheduled for next January and should be positioned halfway between the Galaxy S20 and the next Galaxy Note 20. Very likely the presence of a hole located in the central part of the display able to accommodate the front camera, with frames that should continue to be very thin.

The device could then be made of metal and glass. As for the display, it is possible to hypothesize the implementation of a Full HD + panel flat with a refresh rate of at least 90 Hz without excluding the hypothesis of the classic 60 Hz that would allow the Korean company to reduce costs. There are still several months ahead and what has been reported so far may not fully reflect the real characteristics of the future medium-high-end smartphone.