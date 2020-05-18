Samsung Galaxy S20, analysis: the smallest of its family is also a ‘giant killer’

The Galaxy S family is Samsung’s main workhorse at the beginning of the year. Despite following the tradition the South Korean company has changed its statement of intent, launching in 2020 three proposals for this family: Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra. Although the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra has captured a good part of the eyes, its younger brothers do not cease to be interesting.

After several days of use with the Samsung Galaxy S20, it is necessary to tell what we have found with the device after passing it through our analysis table. It is one of the few compact proposals of the high range, with a clear objective of trying to win in its segment. We will review both its specifications and features as well as detail the experience we have had with Samsung’s “small” flagship.





Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra screen Dynamic AMOLED 6.2 ” QHD +, 563 dpi HDR10 +, 120 Hz Processor Exynos 990 7nm, 64 bit Octa-core (2.73 + 2.6 + 2 GHz) RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB + MicroSD 1TB Drums 4,000 mAh Resistance IP68 protection Biometrics Fingerprint sensor under the screen Facial recognition software Android 10 + OneUI Rear cameras Main Sensor: 12 MP, f / 1.8, 1.8µm, 1 / 1.76 “, Dual Pixel, PDAF, Optical Stabilizer (OIS) ‘Telephoto’: 64 MP, f / 2.0, 1.72 “, 0.8µm, PDAF, optical stabilizer, x3 hybrid zoom, digital x30, optical stabilizer (OIS) Ultra wide angle: 12 MP, f / 2.2, 1.4µm

Frontal camera 10 MP, 1.22µm, f / 2.2 Dimensions and weight 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm

163 g Connectivity 5G, SA / NSA, sub-6 LTE Cat20 up to 2 Gbps WiFi ac 4×4 MIMO

NFC Price Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128 / 12GB: From 1,009 euros

Design: compaction as a key factor

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has several differential points in its design, so let’s start by shelling its back. The first thing that strikes us is the rear module, platform that houses the triple camera of the device. Although it is not as massive as in the case of the Ultra model, it occupies a good part of the first upper third of the device, in addition to protruding from the body of the terminal in a remarkable way. If we use the mobile phone without a cover it is easy to “dance” on any surface since the module is the first point of support of the phone. This size also implies dust accumulation quite simply, nothing dramatic, but point to consider.

The main problem of the Samsung Galaxy S20 at the design level is how slippery it is. Apart from the fingerprints, it also attracts a lot of the little fat that the fingers can contain

The rear glass is not matte, which means that the tracks are marked quite easily, something common in this type of finish, although somewhat exaggerated in the case of this Samsung Galaxy S20. What is not so common is how slippery the device is. Unless we hold it quite firmly, the terminal will “try” to escape from our hands, something that makes it more prone to falls. In this case, unlike the Ultra model, a case is not included so we recommend using the device with one to improve grip and end the problem of fingerprints.

Despite being a slippery device the Samsung Galaxy S20 is enjoyed and much in hand. It is one of the most compact bets on the market, growing just 1.2mm compared to the Samsung Galaxy S10. Also helping here is its weight of just 163 grams, quite a hand rest in a high range that is starting to establish more than 200 grams as a standard.

Height (millimeters) Width (mm) Thickness (millimeters) Weight (grams) Screen (inches) Drums Samsung Galaxy S10 149.9 70.4 7.8 157 6.1 3,400 Samsung Galaxy S20 151.1 69.1 7.9 163 6.2 4,000 Samsung Galaxy S10 + 157.6 74.1 7.8 175 6.4 4,100 Samsung Galaxy S20 + 161.9 73.7 7.8 186 6.9 4,000 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 163.3 77.1 7.9 198 6.7 4,500 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 166.9 76 8.8 220 6.9 5,000

It is not a particularly thin terminal, but the thickness is in line with what we usually find in high-end. It is not a particularly thin terminal, but the thickness is in line with what we usually find in high-end.

As we can see, the differences at the level of size and weight compared to the rest of the Galaxy family members are notable, this being the least wide of all and achieving a good balance at the surface and volume level, even more considering that it houses a 4,000mAh battery. Once seen how it looks in front of its own family we will make the comparison with similar screen diagonal terminals.

Height (mm) Width (mm) Thickness (MM) Weight (GM) Screen (in) Drums Area (cm2) Volume (cc) Samsung Galaxy S20 151.1 69.1 7.9 163 6.2 4,000 104.41 82.48 Huawei P40 148.9 71.1 8.5 175 6.7 3,800 105.86 89.98 Google Pixel 4 147.05 68.8 8.2 162 5.7 2,800 101.17 82.95 Sony Xperia 5 158 68 8.2 164 6.1 3,140 107.44 88.10 LG G8S THINQ 155.3 76.6 8.1 180 6.21 3,550 118.96 96.24 iPhone 11 Pro 144 71.4 8.1 188 5.8 3,179 102.81 83.28

Compared to other terminals with a similar screen diagonal the Samsung Galaxy S20 manages to be on the podium of compact phones. With a 4,000mAh battery and a 6.2-inch panel, it has less volume than a Huawei P40, a model with less screen, height and battery. The translation of this is that, despite being a terminal of more than 6.2 inches, it is compact, comfortable and easy to use with one hand, with the only handicap of being slippery as we discussed earlier.

Having treated the dimensions it is interesting to address the design lines of this Samsung Galaxy S20 since there have been changes from the previous generation. Samsung has decided not to make the sides of the panel so curved (which we will talk about later) something that, in the opinion of the server, is a success. The terminal does not lose its soul “Edge”, so little useful on a practical level but so visually striking for many users. It is still a terminal that stands out for being curved and continues to work well visually, without being as exaggerated as in previous generations.

The build quality of the Samsung Galaxy S20 is excellent. Metal frames, glass and a design line in which curves are protagonists front and rear

The terminal is not symmetrically seen from the front because although the frame reduction exercise is excellent, a small lower chin remains wider than the side and front frames. The only drawback of the front is that the connection between the edge of the device and the screen leaves a tiny gap through which dirt can enter.

The frame surrounding the terminal is metallic and houses on its right side the volume and power buttons, leaving the SIM card slot in the upper part of the terminal. The base of the terminal houses the main speaker and the USB Type C, which is not aligned in this case in the center, as in the case of the Ultra, but slightly displaced towards the bottom.

The upper speaker is difficult to perceive. It is located between the frame and the screen, very discreet. The upper speaker is difficult to perceive. It is located between the frame and the screen, very discreet.

The location of the front speaker is striking, located between the top frame and the screen. It is so discreet that it is hard to see with the naked eye. In the same way, we have a small hole in the screen to avoid the notch, something that allows the Samsung Galaxy S20, according to the data from GSMarena, to achieve a frontal advantage of 89.5%. The hole, in our opinion, is quite aesthetic and we forgot about it after a few minutes of use. Later we will talk about how it affects the content, but we already anticipated that it will not be a problem.

In short, The Samsung Galaxy S20 is a nice terminal, well built and very comfortable at hand. Its main drawback is the slippery results in the hand, something easily solvable with a cover.

Display: Sir, have you heard of 120 Hz?

6.1 inches, great front use and 120 Hz. Well, this looks great. 6.1 inches, great front use and 120 Hz. Well, this looks great.

Once they knock on your door to tell you about the benefits of 120 Hz and you have the opportunity to try them, going backwards becomes very complicated. Samsung is again betting on a panel with WQHD + resolution with Super AMOLED technology, support for HDR 10 and 6.2 inches in the case of this S20. However, the main strength is 120 hertz, one of the highest refresh rates on the market.

Betting on 120 Hz implies giving up the QHD + resolution. Resolutions below 2K do support this high refresh rate

Using the 120 hertz, however, has a small associated tribute: the resolution. The default terminal is configured in Full HD + and 60 Hz and you can configure it to go down to HD + or to go up to Quad HD +. If we go up to 2K we lose the possibility of 120 hertz.

The jump to this refresh rate is more than remarkable. It is quite noticeable at the scroll level and allows the transitions and animations of the system to move more smoothly (twice the FPS, no more, no less). In our opinion it may be worth sacrificing resolution for the refresh rate as the user experience changes completely.

The problem with curves on the Galaxy S20 is the difference between the flat content and the rest on the curve. Reflections and shadows are easy to see. The problem with curves on the Galaxy S20 is the difference between the flat content and the rest on the curve. Reflections and shadows are easy to see.

Beyond the refresh rate in general terms we are facing an outstanding screen with good brightness levels, more than enough contrast, very sharp (especially in QHD +) and with a very high pixel density. It plays in your favor compared to last year the little curvature that has been chosen in this generation. There is still a small shading in this area, noticeable at first glance, but that does not cloud the user experience. The viewing angles are correct, with slight color variations quite usual in AMOLED panels.

When taking the device out of the box the colors are maybe too loud. This can be easily fixed by changing the color mode from the settings by changing to natural mode. In this mode the colors are still saturated, although they do not collide so much on sight as in the intense mode. It is striking that if we want to change the white balance and adjust the RGB palette manually we must be under the intense mode, excluding the natural mode from these customization settings.

We also have, despite the lightness of the curves, with the classic ‘Samsung Edge Screen’, a small quick access controller that we can invoke with a slide to the right in the panel. By default it is activated, its activation surface occupying a small portion of the right side of the panel. If we do not want this function, we can deactivate it or adjust it to taste. Also curious is the possibility of configuring ‘Edge Lighting’, a system for display notifications through a series of effects on the edges of it.

Mention one of the sections in which Samsung has reigned for years: the Always On Display. This mode allows you to see notifications when the mobile screen is idle, being able to configure both the way in which they are displayed and the design of this screen.

Regarding the small hole in the screen, luckily, it does not interfere too much in the user experience. Its size is small enough to forget about it easily and we don’t find any kind of black bar in the main games.

Performance: not the most powerful in its segment, but it can handle everything

For the European version of the Samsung Galaxy S20 the company has opted for the Exynos 990, the company’s own platform for the high-end. This processor is accompanied by 128GB of internal memory with UFS 3.0 technology and a whopping 12GB of RAM with LPDDR5 technology, the most energy-efficient. On the need or not of such amount of RAM there is a rich debate. Without going into it, the spoiler is how welcome this quantity is and that allows us to anticipate how the performance of this Galaxy S20 will be.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 moves with no trace of lag or slowdowns. It is below some rivals at the gross power level, but the experience is satisfactory

Nothing is resisted to this terminal. We will see later that the Exynos 990 is not the most powerful platform on the market, but it can with absolutely everything. Daily tasks, game for several hours, video editing, photography, etc. Despite the fact that One UI is a resource-demanding layer, the Galaxy S20 moves without a trace of lag or slowdowns of any kind.

During prolonged use in games we noticed a slight overheating on the top of the device, although nothing was to be expected in high-end moving heavy games.

Let’s talk about numbers. The Exynos 990 is currently faced with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, the Huawei Kirin 990 and the Apple A13 Bionic. We see that Qualcomm and Apple are below benchmarks something that, although it is not perceived too much at the performance level, puts on the table that the Exynos platform is still a small step below some of its direct rivals.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S20 HUAWEI P40 PRO IPHONE 11 PRO OPPO FIND X2 PRO ONEPLUS 8 PRO LG V50 THINQ PROCESSOR Exynos 990 Kirin 990 A13 Bionic Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855 RAM 12 GB 8 GB 4GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB ANTUTU 495,378 465,493 521,010 570,253 – 361,365 GEEKBENCH 453 / 2,610 – 1328/3415 916 / 2,781 781 / 2,863 – PCMARK (WORK) 11,851 9,476 – 10,162 – 9,364

At the numerical level the Exynos 990 lags behind both the Snapdragon 865 and Apple’s A13 Bionic. A good test to measure the sustained performance on this terminal is to test deliveries as heavy as Fortnite for Android (about 10 GB game) in maximum graphics settings and 60 FPS rate. We have noticed that it costs you to go from 45/50 FPS in a sustained way, something that is not a problem when playing, but that shows the small step below where the processor is located.

However, as we indicated a few lines above, performance is no problem on this Galaxy S20, able to move everything we ask without delay or lag. A bet for Qualcomm at the European level would have been appreciated but the Exynos fulfills its mission.

Software: everything can be customized

Samsung continues its philosophy at the software level: customization is what matters most. We are thus facing One UI based on Android 10, the latest version of Android. For some time, Samsung has allowed us, at the beginning, to choose the applications that we are going to install or not before configuring the device, something that allows us to avoid the multiple applications, both its own and those of third parties that used to come installed long ago.

Although bloatware is not excessive, many of the pre-installed apps and system services send notifications constantly. They can be disabled, but it is annoying

Despite not being able to install many of these applications, we still have quite a few third-party apps installed by default, some of them sending us notifications and messages that may not interest us. If we want to leave the mobile to our liking, we must uninstall and disable some of the services that Samsung insists on.

The home screen is quite customizable, allowing us to adjust both the desktop grid and the app drawer. In the same way, we can activate some gestures such as sliding down to invoke the notification bar, hide apps, block the designs we have created (so that the icons do not move), etc. The launcher also includes Bixby Home, a screen that will show us news, recommendations and other information. During our days of use we have noticed that the recommendations are not entirely correct based on our use, often offering little relevant content. It is a section that recharges the launcher a lot, so we have found ourselves more comfortable disabling it.

At the level of adjustments, everything is distributed in different sections, in a relatively similar way to what we find in Android Stock, although with much more loaded submenus. In the case of not finding any option, we have the possibility to use the search bar, quite accurate and comfortable. Note here that One UI is designed to be able to use the mobile comfortably with one hand, so the elements

The software also highlights the possibility of activating the dark theme, both automatically and manually. Specifically, we can adjust it to be set to a custom schedule or let the phone switch between light and dark mode based on the time of day. Dark mode alternate gray with “pure” black, something that will help us (at least on paper) to save some screen minutes.

One of the points where Samsung places the most emphasis at the software level is in the section ‘Device maintenance’. Is about a swiss army knife that brings together both battery level options and those related to storage, RAM and security. From the latter, emphasize that we have McAfee technology to protect the device against possible threats and, regarding battery options, point out that we have several ways to prioritize autonomy or performance.

Game Launcher is another of the points that makes the most sense in a terminal of such power. Aside from allowing advanced features within a game like blocking notifications, opening split-screen applications and more, It is a good history of the time we have dedicated to games. A history is kept with the games, daily average of the game, video recommendations related to the deliveries we have played are offered, etc.

A gesture navigation control could not be missing in a mobile of this type. Samsung has seen fit to include in the latest version of the system Android 10’s native gesture system, so we find ourselves before an old acquaintance.

Swipe up: back to top

Swipe and hold up: open recent apps

Swipe Right: Go Back

If we are not used to these gestures, we can always go back to the gliding system of previous versions of One UI, with three independent glides for each function. In our case we have been comfortable with the native gestures of Android 10, run smoothly, sensitivity is more than correct (and adjustable) and we have had no problems at the level of phantom touches, gestures that do not respond as they should and others.

Finally point to the work of Bixby in this S20, which is still rather testimonial. It is a somewhat sparse assistant compared to Google Assistant, although it can be useful for basic commands, as well as to offer us recommendations or look for information on a photograph we have just taken.

Biometrics: facial recognition and under-screen reader

The Samsung Galaxy S20 does its homework at the biometric level, without obtaining the honor plate, but bordering on the outstanding. First of all we have a fingerprint reader under the screen that uses ultrasonic technology. The speed is quite high and the error rate is minimal, providing a pretty good user experience. The only downside is that the surface of said reader is somewhat small, so we have to adjust the finger perfectly to recognize it. However, it helps that the S20 is quite small, so the finger usually goes naturally just where it should be located.

The facial recognition of the Samsung works correctly, although it falls short of proposals with infrared or 3D sensors. At night we have some problems with unlocking

Apart from the fingerprint reader, we find facial recognition through the device’s camera. It is not the winning solution in terms of security, but he does his homework at the level of speed and precision. The terminal unlocks fairly quickly and offers us the possibility of immediate unlocking after recognition or, conversely, keeping the lock screen active in case we want to see the notifications and that the unlocking occurs after sliding upwards.

We can also configure here that it is necessary to have your eyes open to unlock the device, as well as options to increase screen brightness at night, to make up for the lack of an infrared sensor that helps recognize our face in low light conditions. The overall experience with both systems is good, bringing the two assets to complement each other.

Sound: audio that will (literally) make you vibrate

Sound is one of the key points for Samsung, the brand behind AKG. The Samsung Galaxy S20 sounds forceful, with quite high maximum volume peaks and with a quality worthy of a high-end terminal. We found some distortion with the volume at maximum, but the experience is quite satisfactory.

Being so close to the screen and being so powerful, it is easy to notice a vibration of practically the entire terminal if we turn the volume to maximum in some game without limitation of decibels

As a curiosity, comment that when the speaker is so close to the screen, if the game we open has an especially high volume we may notice a vibration through almost the entire terminal, when this vibration is transmitted through the body of the device. We did not find a headphone jack, but Samsung includes AKG headphones that connect via USB Type C to the phone, a point to keep in mind.

In our tests the Samsung Galaxy S20 has managed to walk above 90 decibels at their maximum volume peaks. Audio is configurable through the system’s own equalizer, Dolby Atmos, and Samsung’s ‘Adapt Sound’ mode, which offers various default sound profiles.

Autonomy: when 4,000mAh are not enough

And everything was fine until … The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a 4,000mAh battery and 25W fast charge. The figure is not spectacular, but it does not seem insufficient on paper for a 6.2-inch terminal either. However, the energy management of the Exynos processor and the 120Hz can play a trick.

With the first two cycles we wanted to make the most of the terminal, that is, give the high-end use it deserves. This involves making use of everyday apps with WiFi, playing games like PUBG Mobile, making some calls, using 4G networks, taking photographs and more. The maximum configuration of 120 Hz, as we mentioned before, involves using Full HD + resolution. In this first scenario we barely reached the end of the day, with just 4 hours of screen. Note that the Samsung counter is reset at 00:00 at night, adding the screen time to the current day since that night, so we measure the following cycles with GSAM Battery Monitor, which monitors since we remove the mobile from the charger .

In the second cycle, also with 120Hz, we were somewhat more benevolent. We completely park PUBG Mobile and we restrict ourselves to the use of WiFi networks (later we will discuss why this is so relevant). In this scenario we came back to hard times at the end of the day, with a few more minutes of screen, but without exceeding 5 hours. Important to note that these screen hours were made in cycles of less than 14 hours. If we want to extend the day to the day “and something”, the time will be even less, a little more than three hours on screen.

The 120 Hz is a joy at the level of user experience, but it takes a lot of screen time. If we want to make sure we get to the full day of use, we must sacrifice them and bet on 60 Hz

Given the excessive consumption of 120 Hz, we have performed two other cycles at 60 Hz, both in Full HD + and 2K resolution. The first cycle in Full HD + and 60 Hz was relatively satisfactory, with about 6 hours of screen in a full day of use. The second cycle with 2K resolution also allowed us to exceed 5 hours of screen. As we can see, going down to 60 Hz has an impact of about an hour of extra screen usage, regardless of whether we use the 2K or not.

Finally we have tested the independent consumption of Always On Display mode. Personally, it is one of the first things that I deactivate but, being something so popular and that it is active by default, it is relevant to know how much it consumes. To measure this consumption we have measured how much the mobile consumes at rest with and without this technology, here the hertz is not relevant since the panel is not in motion. Without this mode, the phone spends between 2 and 3% in 8h with airplane mode active. If we activate AOD, consumption shoots up to 10 or 12% in this time period.

Always On Display continues to be another major focus of loss of autonomy. The function is useful, but the consumption at rest is charged remarkably

It is especially striking the battery drain when we start to demand the terminal. For example, a game of PUBG Mobile with the brightness at 50% can use up to 15% of battery, quite a high number despite being a game of high graphic demand. The same happens with the camera, just open the camera and take photos for just under five minutes to see how the battery has dropped 2 or 3%. Consuming multimedia and with basic apps, consumption is sustained, but as soon as we demand a minimum, the battery plummets.

To try to supply the Samsung consumption includes a 25W charger in the box. It is not the fastest charge on the market, but it allows the device to charge in just under 1:30 h. We have not noticed any type of heating when charging the device, so we are happy in this regard. They could not miss as an extra reversible charging and wireless charging. Similarly, Samsung allows you to choose between several types of more or less fast charging, something that we liked a lot.

Cameras: fewer numbers do not mean worse photographs

The Samsung Galaxy S20 loses both at the level of resolution and at the level of cameras compared to its older brother with a 108 megapixel sensor, but this does not seem to be too far from the results. First of all we are going to reel off their cameras, since there are some other peculiarities to tell.

12 megapixel main camera with optical stabilizer and f / 1.8 aperture

64-megapixel secondary camera with optical stabilizer, f / 2.0 aperture, and 3x optical hybrid zoom

12 megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with f / .2.2 aperture

On paper, the Samsung Galaxy S20 appears to mount an angle sensor, a telephoto lens, and an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and while these are the data in the data sheet, there is a little trick. The main 12-megapixel sensor has a 79º viewing angle, while the 64 MP secondary sensor has a 76º viewing angle. As we can see, main sensor is minimally more angular than telephoto. More context: The S20 Ultra telephoto lens has a 26º angle of view (compared to 76º in S20, much more angular). So why is Samsung saying that this is the telephoto lens?

Samsung uses 64 megapixels to make cuts on the image obtained by this sensorThis is why it speaks of hybrid-optical zoom instead of optical zoom. In the results, we will talk about whether the move has worked well or not, but it is necessary to clarify that the telephoto lens performs most of its work in software. Without being as advanced as that of the S20 Ultra, it is capable of reaching up to 30x digitally.

As for the main sensor, we found no trace of Pixel Binning being “so little” resolution, same case with the wide angle. Having seen the sensors, let’s go over the camera app to understand what we can do with it to get the most out of the cameras of this Samsung Galaxy S20.

Camera app

Samsung’s camera app follows One UI logic: options everywhere. The good part is that we can practically do what we want with it, including being able to customize some of the sections that make it up. The downside is that it is so loaded with settings and options that sometimes it is not easy to find what we want or that, to perform a basic action, we must take some tedious extra step.

When opening the camera of the Galaxy S20 we have, starting from the bottom, the trigger next to the icon to change cameras, accompanied by four options at the top: photo, single shot, video and more. The photo section allows us to take photographs with the main sensor, with the wide angle and with “the telephoto lens”, which shows us the magnification from 3X to 20X. The transition between the three cameras, not being symmetrically aligned, is somewhat rough, although the experience is not bad.

We didn’t find a button to enable or disable HDR, but the interface will notify us when this mode is active via a small HDR icon located on the right side of the interface. At the top we see the settings related to timer, filters, format of the photos and others.

The camera interface is customizable, although basic modes like night mode or ‘selective focus’ should be more accessible, without having to search for them through ‘more’. The camera interface is customizable, although basic modes like night mode or ‘selective focus’ should be more accessible, without having to search for them through ‘more’.

In the “more” section we have many (perhaps too many) settings, from automatic shooting modes to everyday options such as dynamic focus, Samsung’s portrait mode. Here we wish that Samsung Incorporate functions such as portrait mode or the night mode itself in more accessible places of the interface , instead of saving them in this wildcard tab that, although it is loaded at the level of functions, is not the most comfortable to the time to shoot quickly with the mode we want.

Pro

Panorama

Food

Night

Dynamic focus

Dynamic video

Professional video

Super slow

Slow motion

Fast camera

If we go to the settings section itself, we find interesting options such as composition suggestions, the smart panoramic selfie (adjusts the angle according to the people in the photo), the format options, the focus of faces with tracking or activate or disable automatic HDR.

Another option activated by default is the wide angle distortion correction , something to be appreciated if we do not want to have too artificial photographs when we resort to the third sensor.

In general terms, we have a more than complete camera application , to which we must dedicate some time if we want to have the shot as we want.

Sensor principal

Samsung maintains old vices and improves slightly in some points compared to the last generation. We continue to find work that can be improved at the color level , sometimes too saturated and not as true to reality as it could be. The level of detail is excellent and the HDR work is more than correct. We do not find as much overexposure as in previous generations and the general balance of photography is good. Remember that in the case of the S20 there is no Pixel Binning, but a good sized 12 megapixel sensor in charge of doing all this work.

If we try to force the HDR further to raise shadows, we again see excellent work. The detail is maintained by the photography, although the work with the textures can be improved. Some of them are still somewhat squashed . Another point to comment on is that the skies are unnatural since working with blue is not correct at the colorimetric level. It is not a point of saturation, but rather that the color turns more towards cyan than towards the blue of the sky itself. Despite this, the work at the level of contrast, dynamic range and white balance is more than correct.

The interior work is correct, especially again at the white balance level. The detail is slightly preserved below the outdoor photographs but at a good level. Note that the sensor is quite bright due to its size, making it easy to obtain light even though the situation is relatively complex.

With the main sensor the focus work is correct. We managed to get close enough to objects, managing to keep the detail. Also highlight the natural bokeh of the sensor itself, quite clean in most cases.

The work with HDR, although we have commented that it is excellent, is somewhat random if we want to control it by ourselves. Samsung has told us that, if we have it active, it will act when the system sees it necessary and that, if we do not activate it, it will never act. Despite this, HDR continues to act even if we disable it. Sometimes not as deeply as in auto mode, but we weren’t able to find a burn by disabling HDR. However, given the good general detail of the device, we recommend leaving the automatic configuration, with HDR active.

Above photograph in night mode. Below is automatic photography. Above photograph in night mode. Below is automatic photography. When the light falls, the detail falls, although the night mode does a great job. Note here that if we deactivate the Bixby scene optimizer the night mode is not automatically suggested, so it must be activated manually. The negative point in night photography is how slow the shot becomes. Without night mode and for a photograph shot with a shutter speed close to one second according to .exif data, from 3 seconds to 4 seconds it can take from the moment we press the shutter until we obtain the photo. It is an excessive time for a shot without night mode, especially considering that the sensor has an optical stabilizer.

Sensor secundario

The secondary sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S20 is a whole world. Telephoto sensors are usually exclusively dedicated to zooming or, in some cases, providing extra information when taking portrait mode. In the case of this Samsung it serves both to do portrait mode (selective focus) and to zoom and, finally, to obtain high-resolution photographs .

You will remember that we commented above that it really is not a telephoto lens and that it has practically the same angle as the main sensor. This allows the Galaxy S20 to take 64 megapixel photographs with the “tele”.

If we talk about portrait mode, we see a good work at the level of trimming (especially with the hair). However, the color is too saturated and the skin tones tend too orange. The bokeh here is somewhat artificial , although it can be regulated both in quantity and shape through the phone’s own gallery.

This 64 megapixel sensor is less bright than the main sensor , so that sometimes the photographs are somewhat low at the exposure level. Here we do not finish understanding the movement of Samsung since if both sensors (the main 12-megapixel and the second 64) have almost the same angle, why choose the least bright for portraits in 1X? Another point to keep in mind is that this sensor has a hard time focusing much more than the main one . It is the best way to find out when the mobile uses one sensor or another. If it focuses fast, we are using the 12, if it is difficult to focus, we are using the 64.

64 MP photo on the right. We have more detail, but a worse balance in terms of color and exposure.

If we shoot with the 64 megapixel mode we have a little more detail. However, the work at the color and exposure level of this sensor falls below the main 12-megapixel sensor.

In the last sections of the zoom it is quite difficult to see detail. In the last sections of the zoom it is quite difficult to see detail. Regarding the zoom, we can go from three increases to 30. The work up to 10 increases is correct, although from here the detail disappears until a fairly pixelated image is obtained at 30 increases. Switching between zoom modes is quite simple, as the different steps (3X, 4X, 10X, 20X) are indicated on the interface.

The work of the wide angle (0.5X) is quite correct, with a more than acceptable level of detail and a color rendering not as excessive as the main sensor. The lack of luminosity of this sensor is noticeable, although in conditions of good luminosity we can obtain good shots.

Frontal camera

On the front camera pleasing surprises, especially in detail. If we deactivate the beauty mode, the skin textures are well preserved and the HDR work is excellent. Also note that we can force a more angular mode within this camera. This may imply that the scene changes completely (as in this case at the level of luminosity) as there are differences at the level of light. We can also configure this angular mode to be activated automatically when the mobile detects more than two people.

Beauty mode is quite aggressive and can destroy all skin texture, although it is adjustable on several levels. The portrait mode is correct, but the cut is far from the great quality that we saw with the rear cameras. Note that in front portrait mode HDR is also maintained, a point in favor.

Both in the front and rear cameras Samsung highlights in the interface the ‘Single Capture’ mode. This is a function in which multiple photos are captured for a few seconds. The phone later applied different effects and filters to them, offering us several photographs. Here the HDR stops working, making it easy to get burned pictures. As an anecdotal way it attracts attention, although it is not in our opinion a function to abuse it.

Vídeo

Two key points stand out from the video of the Samsung Galaxy S20: 8K resolution recording and super stabilization. The 8K is a striking feature, although few devices today can play this content. Regarding super stabilization, it does a spectacular job, being one of the best stabilizers on the market.

Highlight, being unusual, the good work done in portrait mode on video, especially if we shoot vertically (ideal format for social networks). The tracking of the subject is practically perfect and the bokeh is applied with a quite successful cut. Besides, HDR works even if the terminal is out of focus.

Changes in luminosity are noticeable when we switch between sensors. As they are not symmetrically aligned, the jump is somewhat abrupt. However, it is appreciated to be able to switch between sensors while recording video, in order to have different viewing angles in the recording.

Samsung Galaxy S20: Xataka Android’s opinion

The Samsung Galaxy S20, currently, is one of the few small terminals that offer a complete user experience. Make check practically point by point: design, camera, performance, sound, etc. However, we still have that feeling that Samsung can create a completely round product, but does not find the key to do so. The 120 Hz is a great incentive, but losing about an hour of screen (necessary taking into account the short total duration) at its expense make us consider activating it on several occasions.

One UI is still a resource hungry layer, making the terminal still not the smoothest in its price range. However, we appreciate that for a few generations lag has completely disappeared, thus obtaining a more than satisfactory user experience with the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 offers the most complete user experience in the territory of small Android: good camera, great multimedia and general balance, with some points to improve

Regarding the camera, the jump to the level of video recording has been remarkable and the overall versatility is applause. Samsung has enough tools to lead high-end photography, but the processing continues to leave it out of the crown. The portrait mode, the colorimetry, the work with the HDR … The list of points to improve is still extensive, although this does not stop enjoying the camera of this Galaxy S20.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 in its 5G version is priced at 1,009 euros, in line with what was seen in the high-end of 2020. The experience is complete, is a terminal to enjoy it in every way, always taking into account the room for improvement it has.

9.0 Design9.5 screen9.5 performance9.5 Camera 9.25 software8.75 Autonomy 7.75 In favour The 120 hertz is a before and an after, everything seems to “scratch” when we lower this refresh rate.

The audio is exceptional, both in terms of maximum volume and final quality.

The compact design and reduced curves make it very comfortable in one hand Against Autonomy is a very improvable point. It is difficult to reach the end of the day as soon as we demand a little.

The cameras are of a high standard, but Samsung remains off the throne for another year.

Although it is comfortable and compact, it gets dirty easily with both fingerprints and traces of grease from the hands.

The terminal has been loaned for testing by Samsung. Can inquire our policy of relationships with enterprises.