Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will share several aspects with the Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Galaxy Note family is used to resume some distinctive features of the S series but never as this year could they be so evident. OnLeaks and Pigtou have published some renderings based on the rumors, so far leaked, on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ which suggest some very clear similarities with the Galaxy S20 family.

Above all, we find the presence of very large screens. Reportedly, the Note 20+ will have a 6.9-inch screen like the S20 Ultra and the standard version could be equipped with a 6.7-inch display. Samsung may have decided to abandon the compact version, seen in the previous generation.

As for the camera, we don't have detailed information yet but in all likelihood, we should see a module similar to that used on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, including a periscope zoom lens and 108MP sensor for the Note 20+ variant, as reported last week.

From a design standpoint, the new Note 20 should differ slightly from the S20 series as well as the performance may be slightly higher than that recorded on the S series phones. As happened last year, the device may have a larger amount of RAM and a CPU update should not be missing either.

Usually the Korean house announces the smartphones of the Galaxy Note series in August and the same could happen in 2020. There may also be some surprises related to folding smartphones that should find space during the presentation event that most likely will be held only in streaming. Everything will depend on how the global situation related to Coronavirus will evolve. In the coming weeks we will certainly know more.