Samsung Galaxy Note 20: what will the stylus smartphone be like this year?

The Samsung Galaxy Note series of smartphones has always seen its peculiar feature in the iconic nib, appreciated and used by many users. It has always been one of the only choices for those who want to have a high-calibre experience from this point of view, despite the fact that more and more smartphones with nib are coming out recently.

However, 2020 is an atypical year in many respects and the current situation could push the South Korean company to look for other peculiar characteristics, capable of attracting the attention of the public. In recent weeks I have been circulating first rumours related to Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the next top of the range of the well-known series. Between rumour and leak, the information is certainly not lacking and build an interesting general picture.

Data sheet, price and output of Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Let’s start immediately with what should be the concrete differences compared to the classic models of the Galaxy Note range. Samsung would have decided to focus heavily on the screen and on the photographic sector. In fact, the South Korean company would like to opt for a panel with curved edges and frames reduced to the bone.

Among the various possibilities available, it appears that Samsung has chosen the hole for the camera, placing it in the top centre. Speaking of cameras: on the back, there should be a rectangular module, which could have at least four lenses (main 108MP on the more expensive model), accompanied by the LED flash. Among other things, these aspects seem to have been confirmed also by the images of an alleged prototype of the LED View Cover destined for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (perhaps in its Plus variant).

There are currently two rumour and leak models: Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20+. The former should have a 4300 mAh battery, while the latter could reach a capacity of 4500 mAh. Both smartphones should mount an LTPO display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The differences should be in terms of diagonal and resolution: 6.42 inches Full HD + (some sources speaking 6.7 inches) for Galaxy Note 20 and 6.87 inches WQHD + for Galaxy Note 20+. In any case, the rumours about the panels are still very confusing, given that there are those who say that the LTPO panel with 120 Hz refresh rate is an “exclusive” of the more expensive variant.

Just the type of screen could represent the peculiar feature that we mentioned in the introduction. In fact, according to what was stated by Ross Young on Twitter, this panel would allow you to vary the refresh rate from 1 Hz to 120 Hz intelligently. For example, the smartphone would bring it to 1 Hz in the always-on mode, while it would reach 120 Hz during a gaming use. According to the latest rumours, Apple may only be able to implement these panels in 2021, so Samsung may have a winning card in hand (if exploited properly).

For the rest, there are rumours of the return of the iconic Metallic Copper colouring that we learned about in 2018 with Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Under the body, we should find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor operating at the maximum frequency of 2.84 GHz, flanked by an Adreno 650 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and at least 128GB of internal memory.

Here many are hoping for the “turning point”, that is, the use of a Snapdragon SoC in Europe, but in reality, everything suggests that Samsung will rely on the Exynos 992. However, for the moment there are no precise indications on the matter. There should also be the possibility of expanding the memory via microSD, fast charging at 25W, wireless charging with Qi-standard and reverse wireless charging. Obviously, everything suggests that Samsung wants to focus on 5G support.

We are still in a somewhat “confused” period for rumours, but the information on the Galaxy Note 20 range is starting to become important, outlining a context in which Samsung could get its hands before Apple on the LTPO displays while improving performance, design, connectivity and photographic sector. As for prices and availability, precise information has not yet been leaked, but we can make assumptions.

Usually, the new arrivals of the Galaxy Note range are announced in August with an event in New York, but this year the COVID-19 will probably force the South Korean company to “settle” for an event broadcast online. The timing of the announcement should not be affected much, it is rumoured that the event will still be held in the same month. In terms of prices, however, it will hardly drop below 1000 euros, also considering the likely presence of 5G and the latest costs of the top of the range. Sure, slightly cheaper 4G variants may arrive, but don’t expect big price drops.