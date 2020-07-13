Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the processor may not appeal to everyone

After the video leaked a few days ago, we return to talk about Samsung Galaxy Note 20 due to some rumours about the processor.

In particular, according to what reported by Wccftech, the well-known leaker’s Max Weinbach and Ice universe, two sources that have proven to be reliable over the years, confirmed through an exchange of tweets that, according to their information, both Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra they should mount the Exynos 990 processor in their global variations.

This is a clear step back from the corridor rumours dating back to recently, given that rumours were of both possible adoption of a Qualcomm SoC Snapdragon 865 (or its Plus 5G variant) that of a new processor called Exynos 992. Both rumours that at this point seem to be proved wrong: the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range could mount the same processor of the Galaxy S20 device family.

In short, the choice of the SoC may not convince everyone, considering that users have been discussing this for years difference in terms of the processor between the US variant (Snapdragon) and that linked to the rest of the world (Exynos). For the uninitiated, the former is generally more performing. Furthermore, if the rumours are confirmed, the performance of Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy S20 would be very similar.

We remind you that the information shown is the result of rumour and leak, therefore we advise you to take them with due caution. We will only know the reality when Samsung presents Galaxy Note 20 during the event of August 5, 2020.