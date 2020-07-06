MobileAndroidTech News
Updated:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the alleged smartphone prices leaked online

By Brian Adam
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the alleged smartphone prices leaked online

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 begins to become more concrete. In fact, after the first renderings, people are already talking about possible prices of this series of smartphones.

In particular, according to what reported by Gizchina, Ice universe has posted on Twitter the alleged prices of the next series of top of the range by Samsung. According to the information in the possession of the well – known leaker, the “basic version” of Galaxy Note 20 would cost $ 999, while the price of the Ultra model would be set at $ 1299.

Obviously the leaked costs concern the US market, where Galaxy Note 10 had been launched for $ 946. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus instead cost $ 1099 at the start of the sales phase. Either way, the internal storage was 256GB. The Italian launch prices were respectively 979 euros (Galaxy Note 10) and 1129 euros (Galaxy Note 10 Plus).

We remind you that some images, which appear to be related to Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, were found on the official Russian website of the South Korean company just a few days ago. For all the details of the case, we advise you to consult our in-depth analysis on Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Don’t forget that gods are already circulating online rumour related to the smartphone datasheet.

