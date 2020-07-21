Samsung Galaxy Note 20, photographic features leaked into a video

Following the rumours relating to the processor, details relating to the next to continue to leak range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphones.

In particular, according to what reported by Gizchina and as you can see in the video published on the YouTube channel Jimmy is Promo, a lot of information related to the alleged leaked online photographic features of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Put simply, the leaker claims to have got hold of the new software that will be implemented on the next devices of the South Korean company.

According to the video, Samsung appears to have “rushed for cover” following the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra issue. More precisely, if what shown by Jimmy is Promo is true, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will have a maximum digital zoom of 50x. At the optical zoom level, it should instead reach 5x. The video also reveals other interesting details, from recording videos in 21: 9 ultra-wide with 8K resolution up to the possibility of choosing which microphone to “capture” the voice.

We remind you that all the information shown is the result of leaks only: we invite you, therefore, to take them with due caution. We will have to wait for the event of 5 August 2020 to find out more about this range of smartphones. In any case, if you want to deepen what was previously leaked, we suggest you take a look at this video that portrays Galaxy Note 20 in different angles.

In any case, remaining in the Samsung home, the possible presentation date in China of the 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip folding smartphone. According to also to what reported by Gizchina, the chosen day would be 22 July 2020. In short, for this model, it seems to be missing very little. We’ll see.