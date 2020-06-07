Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is coming: the date of announcement leaks

We spoke just a few days ago on these pages of the interesting rumors and leaks on Samsung Galaxy Note 20, a range of devices that among other things promises to be full of news, from the LTPO display to the photographic sector. In any case, in the last few hours the alleged smartphone announcement date has leaked.

In particular, according to what reported by GSMArena, the South Korean company would be working hard and, despite the current situation related to COVID-19, the presentation event of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 should be held the same in the classic window, or early August. More precisely, it seems that the date chosen by Samsung is the August 5, 2020.

Obviously, as already widely predicted, everything suggests that the expected Unpacked event will only be held online. However, the rumors that arrive today can at least make the fans of the smartphone world sleep soundly, given that it seems that in two months we will have the opportunity to learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

In any case, the source says that August 5 would be the date planned by Samsung at the moment, but the passage of time could lead to second thoughts, as is normal in a two-month period. we’ll see: in a few weeks the “arcane” will probably be solved.