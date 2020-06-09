Samsung Galaxy Note 20: here is the probable launch date with many new features

The world is still far from regaining normalcy after the outbreak of the pandemic, but some companies are nevertheless trying to restore a sense of normalcy. Among these are the Korean tech giant Samsung which is expected to hold its classic Unpacked event in August, digitally and with the Note 20 as protagonist.

The event, even if lived remotely, will therefore not be less interesting and of course, the Galaxy Note 20 will be the main star of the presentation but some doubts still remain about which models will actually be announced. In fact, for several weeks the rumors about the next top of the range Samsung are chasing each other on the net and now it seems that the picture is gradually emerging.

Now, however, some aspects would be clearer such as the possibility of seeing an Ultra version that could directly replace the Plus version. Furthermore, in the last hours the rumors have become more intense about the next smartwatch and in particular on the name with which will be marketed. Most likely we may find it commercially under the name of Galaxy Watch 3therefore no longer Active.

This is what emerges from a new certification from Thailand. However, these would not be the only devices to be announced during the event, which it could also leave room for a forthcoming Galaxy Fold 2 and the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip.

In addition to the new leaflets two new tablets could also see the light like the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7 +. For the exact day there will still be waiting for the official invitation but making some small considerations it is plausible to imagine that it can be held on August 5 with the various devices that will then be marketed in the months to follow.