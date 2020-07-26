Samsung Galaxy Note 20, here are the official wallpapers and how to download them

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is very close and on this occasion, we will see devices such as the Galaxy Watch 3, of which information about unpublished features has been leaked, and new top of the range such as the Galaxy Note 20. While waiting for its launch we can, however, look forward to some official wallpapers available online thanks to Twitter user ishanagarwal24.

Ishan Agarwal shared as many as 5 backgrounds, of which four are available at a resolution of 1445 x 655 pixels, while one is even at original resolution (2467 x 1109 pixels), allowing us to preview them in their maximum splendour. The images uploaded to this Google Drive concern him the same subject but in different colours, ranging from the combination of purple and orange/bronze shades to shades of blue and light blue.

The design of the backgrounds resembles that of the wallpapers for Galaxy Tab S7 +, with elegant shapes photographed in macro. The colours are chosen also correspond to those available for Galaxy Note 20, or Mystic Bronze, Blue and Green. In 6.9-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate supplied with the Galaxy Note 20, these wallpapers will surely be fantastic to see.

Other additional information about the new Galaxy Note 20 has also been leaked online recently, including the various photographic features of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. For each official confirmation, it will be necessary to wait for the Samsung event on August 5, where the entire series of smartphones will be presented.