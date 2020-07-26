Samsung Galaxy Note 20, few days left: now there are no more secrets

The days pass and we are getting closer to the expected Unpacked event of 5 August 2020, which according to the latest rumours could provide us with more information on five smartphones. Among these we should find, in addition to a new leaflet that has been talked about for some time, the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch and the Galaxy Buds Live earphones, the range of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 smartphones, which should be the “highlight” of the event.

It has been rumoured for months now, so much so that in the past we have already had the opportunity to analyze the possible design. In this article, therefore, we will focus more on the alleged technical data sheet and on the functionality of the smartphone, in order to provide you with an almost complete recap of what has emerged online in recent weeks.

The alleged datasheet of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Let’s start immediately with important information: according to the rumours, the models that the South Korean company would prepare to launch would be two, namely Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In addition, there should be no lack of the 4G and 5G variants of these models. Galaxy Note 20 Ultra seems to have a 6.9-inch Super AMOLED screen with WQHD resolution (3200 x 1440 pixels), Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection, 120 Hz refresh rate and the hole for the camera positioned in the top centre. Previously there was talk of an all-screen design without notches and holes of any kind, but in the end, it seems that Samsung has opted for a more “classic” look.

Turning to the components under the body, the processor from us should remain an Exynos 990, or the same SoC of the Galaxy S20 range, flanked by 12GB of RAM and 256 / 512GB of internal memory (expandable via microSD) in the Ultra variant of the smartphone.

On the back there should be a triple camera with 108MP (f / 1.8), 12MP (f / 2.2, ultra-wide) and 12MP (f / 3.0, 5x optical zoom) sensors, while a 10MP camera should peep in front. Obviously, the peculiar characteristic of the Note range, that is the S Pen, which should have a latency of just 9 ms in the Ultra model.

There are also rumours of the presence of a 4500 mAh battery with fast charging support and wireless charging. Finally, the operating system should be Android 10 with One UI customization and all the connectivity of the case should not be missing, from 5G to NFC, passing through Wi-Fi 6. For the moment there are no precise indiscretions regarding the price, but some international sources describe a range from $ 1200 to $ 1400.

Differences between Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20

As for the “basic” model of the smartphone, the cost could be higher than 1000 euros. About this variant, the main difference with the Ultra model should lie in the display, always Super AMOLED but 6.7 inches with Full HD + resolution and standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. The cameras also change, with three rear sensors, the main one 64MP (f / 2.0 and 3x optical zoom), paired with two 12MP cameras, and memory (8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage). The battery should also be reduced to 4300 mAh, the materials should also be of lower quality (plastic and non-glass backcover, lack of Gorilla Glass 7 protection). Finally, the latency of the S Pen should rise to 26 ms, according to rumours.

For the rest, it seems that Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been optimized for Project xCloud, Microsoft’s streaming gaming service. In short, the differences described by the leaks seem to be sensible, although it will be necessary to see if the information will be confirmed on August 5, 2020. We just have to wait a few weeks to find out more. In the meantime, if you want to investigate what has transpired in the last few days, we recommend that you take a look at the video relating to the alleged photographic features of Galaxy Note 20.