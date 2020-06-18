Samsung Galaxy M21, analysis: up to three days of battery to conquer value for money

Samsung diversifies its mid-range catalogue into several families, among which the ‘M’ stands out mainly for offering hulking batteries in cheap mobiles. The Samsung Galaxy M21 is one of the latest additions to the catalogue and we already anticipate that it has been one of the surprises of the year.

Go through our analysis table this Samsung Galaxy M21, a lower-middle-range terminal able to surprise at several key points And with a battery that, we already anticipated, breaks with all expectations.

Datasheet of the Samsung Galaxy M21

Samsung Galaxy M21 screen Super AMOLED 6.4 ”

Full HD + Dimensions and weight 159 x 75.1 x 8.9 mm, 188 grams Processor Exynos 9611 RAM 4GB Storage 64 GB

MicroSD up to 512 GB Frontal camera 20 MP Rear camera 48 MP

8MP wide-angle

5 MP bokeh Drums 6,000 mAh

Fast charge 15W Operating system Android 10

One UI 2.0 Connectivity Dual SIM 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

USB-C Others Rear fingerprint reader Price 199 euros

Design and display: the good news begins

The Samsung Galaxy M21 It is a very well designed terminal despite being an economic alternative. Ahead we find some well-used frames on the sides and top, although the bottom does not get rid of a prominent chin. The keypad (as Samsung usually does) is located somewhat higher than we would like, but since it is not a very large terminal this is not a problem. The terminal is below 16 centimetres and, although it is not a compact alternative, it is appreciated that it is somewhat smaller than most of its direct rivals.

If we turn the phone around we get a pleasant surprise. It is made of plastic, but there are two points that attract attention. The first is that the camera module does not protrude slightly, it is practically flat. We are not used to the modules not making the mobile dance when it is on a flat surface, so we applaud this integration. On the other hand, we have a small fingerprint reader that falls right on the index finger, so everything makes sense.

However, the point where this Galaxy M21 has surprised the most is on its screen. It is a panel more worthy of a 300/350 euro mobile than a lower-middle range. It is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution. The sharpness is very good, the viewing angles surprisingly correct and the calibration very similar to what has already been seen in superior models. To put it in context, it is a panel that reminded us of the Galaxy A family last year (phones of about 400 euros).

The screen of the Samsung Galaxy M21 is worthy of a high-end mobile. It is one of the best panels (if not the best) in the range of 200 euros

At the brightness level, it is not as spectacular as the S20 family (it would be more for practically a fifth of its price), but it looks quite good even if the sun hits directly. In short, a panel well above what is asked of a terminal of this type, worthy of any mid-high-end phone.

If we talk about audio, the experience is not good. You don’t hear too loud (it barely exceeds 70 decibels in our tests), the audio canned and distorted in almost all volume ranges and, in short, it is not too pleasant to use the speakerphone. As a positive point, yes, we have a headphone jack.

An underpowered but well-optimized processor

The Samsung Galaxy M21 comes from the hand of the Exynos 9611. It is a processor that we have already tried on occasion and that has caused us some other problems in the past. However, in this Samsung Galaxy M21, it works surprisingly well. We have not found any trace of lag (something difficult with this processor and such a heavy layer), everything opens quickly and, in short, the user experience is good. The set is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory expandable through microSD cards of up to 512 GB. Only heavy games resist something else Although, again, we expected a further drop in sustained performance.

SAMSUNG GALAXY M21 SAMSUNG GALAXY M30s SAMSUNG GALAXY A51 HUAWEI P40 LITE XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 9S PROCESSOR Exynos 9611 Exynos 9611 Exynos 9611 Kirin 810 Snapdragon 720G RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 6 GB 4GB ANTUTU 173,234 153,232 158,467 303,806 241,054 GEEKBENCH 5 332 / 1,265 – 347 / 1,338 – 546 / 1,607 PC MARK WORK 5,495 5,600 5,399 7,808 8,702

If we talk about biometrics we have a facial recognition through a front camera that fails a lot and a fingerprint reader that is not too precise either. Many times the footprint has not recognized us even though we had it registered even twice. This is undoubtedly one of the weakest points in the M21.

At the software level, we find One UI 2.1 and Android 10. The terminal has the February patch, something that does not play very in favour of the device support. However, as we anticipated, the M21 works surprisingly well and is able to move the ROM smoothly. About One UI, it should be noted that it is a ROM with many options and many pre-installed applications, although we can configure at the beginning a good part of those that are going to be installed or not.

If we talk about drums, we have to do it while applauding. It is the first time that I reach three full days of use with more than ten hours of screen, a simply spectacular figure. If we abuse multimedia we can exceed 13 or 14 hours of the screen in a single day. This is due to the 6,000mAh of its battery, the low resource demanding processor and the specially optimized that we have noticed to the M21. Load it takes about three hours, the tribute to pay for having a battery that lasts three days without messing up.

Only three cameras, but no more is missing

The Samsung Galaxy M21 has a triple camera setup: 48-megapixel primary sensor, ultra-wide-angle 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a dedicated depth-of-field sensor. At the photographic level, We already anticipated that we have also had a surprise, although we are going to review the camera application first.

Samsung continues to incorporate its customizable although somewhat slow and chaotic camera app. We can do everything with it, but there are somewhat hidden basic modes (such as portrait mode or night mode) and it works quite slowly in general (it is striking that it is even difficult to open the settings and that the mobile is not slow). It requires some time to configure it, although when we have everything we need at hand, we can start enjoying the camera of this Galaxy M21.

Daytime photography

The detail of the Samsung Galaxy M21 is quite artificial, but the dynamic range is very good. The detail of the Samsung Galaxy M21 is quite artificial, but the dynamic range is very good.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is a small step above expectations. It is not a brilliant camera, but considering the price of the device, we are facing a quite capable proposal. Mainly surprising HDR management, which has no problem raising the shadows and respecting the exposure in the sky. Regarding colourimetry and detail, they are quite improbable. At the white balance level, quite well.

Even at wide-angle, HDR allows the sky not to burn and shadows to rise. Even at wide-angle, HDR allows the sky not to burn and shadows to rise.

Even when we use the wide-angle HDR is still amazing, despite the fact that this is a smaller and less luminous sensor. The detail is still not too good, but the results are more than acceptable considering the range of the product.

Portrait mode

The cut is very good, although the bokeh is too artificial. The cut is very good, although the bokeh is too artificial.

Portrait mode surprises with its good cropping, although the bokeh is still quite artificial. The main problem here is that the HDR stops working, so the shadows are not lifted and, in case there is a lot of incidence of light, it is more than likely that we have burned parts in the photograph.

Night photography

Night mode on the right. There is more light, but no more detail. Night mode on the right. There is more light, but no more detail.

At night the results are not so good, something to be expected in this range. However, the textures are better than expected since, although there is not great detail, there is no aggressive noise reducer that ends with all texture, as is usual in this type of terminals. The night mode brings more light to the scene by exposing for a longer time, but cannot obtain more detail.

Selfie

We finish off with the selfie, which has surprised us for good. Working with white balance is great and if we remove beauty mode (50% on by default) we even find some texture on the skin. Exposure is also pretty well controlled, so we have a level selfie, a small step above what we ask this terminal.

Samsung Galaxy M21, the opinion of EuroXliveAndroid

The Samsung Galaxy M21 It is one of the best purchases that we can make in the range of 200 euros. Its main weaknesses are the audio and the question of how it will age at the update level (the processor does not give too much hope in a few years). However, given the good work at the optimization level, we don’t have to worry.

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is one of the best buys in its price range: the camera and the screen is ahead of what is expected in this range

The camera and screen are one step ahead of what is asked in 2020 for a terminal in this price range and, although it is not the most powerful alternative, yes it offers these two important differential points to keep in mind.