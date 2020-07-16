MobileAndroidTech News
Samsung Galaxy M01s: the most modest Samsung model grows in size and bets on MediaTek

By Brian Adam
Samsung Galaxy M01s: the most modest Samsung model grows in size and bets on MediaTek

Within the Samsung catalog, the Galaxy M line is the one that occupies the lowest echelon when it comes to price and performance. In it, we currently find models such as the Galaxy M21 or Galaxy M31, as well as some proposals that have not come out of the emerging market, such as the Galaxy M11 or Galaxy M01.

Well, precisely the latter has just welcomed its successor, the Samsung Galaxy M01s, which has been launched in India after several leaks that anticipated its characteristics. This new model lands in the manufacturer’s input range with double rear camera and the Helio P22 processor on board, among other benefits.

Datasheet of the Samsung Galaxy M01s

Samsung Galaxy M01s
screen6.2 inch LCD
HD + resolution
Dimensions and weight156.9 x 75.8 x 7.8mm
168 g
ProcessorHelium P22
RAM3GB
Storage32 GB
MicroSD up to 512 GB
Frontal camera8 MP
Rear camera13 MP f / 1.8
2 MP f / 2.4
Battery4,000 mAh
Operating systemAndroid 9
One Ui Core 1.1
Connectivity4G
Wi-Fi 4
Bluetooth 4.2
Minijack

Micro usb

OthersRear fingerprint reader
PriceFrom 116 euros to change

Now with MediaTek and a fingerprint reader

Samsung Galaxy M01s 03

In general, the Samsung Galaxy M01s maintains the design of its predecessor, although its LCD screen has grown to 6.2 inches. What that panel does maintain is the HD + resolution (1,520 x 720 pixels) and the drop-shaped notch to house the front camera, which now goes from 5 to 8 megapixels.

Where we find a big difference is in the processor: if the Galaxy M01 came with the Snapdragon 439, the Samsung Galaxy M01s bets on MediaTek’s Helio P22, a 12nm chipset with eight cores running at speeds of up to 2GHz. When it comes to memory, there are no changes, and the new model comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable internal storage with a microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy M01s 04

The rear camera is again dual configuration, with a 13-megapixel main sensor supported by an additional 2-megapixel sensor for depth reading. It also inherits the 4,000 mAh battery and connectivity options: 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, micro USB and headphone jack.

Also, the new Galaxy M01s comes with Android 9 Pie and the manufacturer’s One UI Core 1.1 layer. Of course, to complement the facial recognition that we saw in its predecessor, now it also has a fingerprint reader In the back.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy M01s

Samsung Galaxy M01s 02

The Samsung Galaxy M01s has been announced in India and, at the moment, we do not know if it will reach other markets. What we do know is that it is already for sale there at a price of 9999 rupees, which equivalent to about 116 euros to the current change.

It is marketed in two colours, grey (Gray) or blue (Light Blue), and in a single configuration with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of expandable internal storage.

More information | Samsung

