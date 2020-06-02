MobileAndroidTech NewsReviewsPhone Reviews
Samsung Galaxy M01: a new floor for the M line with two cameras and 4,000 mAh

By Brian Adam
Samsung Galaxy M01: a new floor for the M line with two cameras and 4,000 mAh

Samsung has fulfilled what was promised and has unveiled two new phones in India, although one of them we already knew, the Samsung Galaxy M11 that now lands in a local version adapted to the market of the Ganges. The other does represent a novelty and is presented as Samsung Galaxy M01, a new basic model so that the M line has a new point to start from.

As we will see now, the Samsung Galaxy M01 stands as the most basic M-series phone of the Koreans and its great attraction, within which it offers contained features to do the same with the price, is to offer Dolby Atmos sound in its configuration. But let’s see what the new Samsung creature has to offer us.


Datasheet of the Samsung Galaxy M01

Samsung Galaxy M01
screen5.7 inch
HD + resolution
Infinity-V display
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439 at 1.9GHz
Adreno 505 GPU
Versions3GB / 32GB
MicroSD up to 512GB
Frontal camera5 megapixels
Rear cameras13 megapixels
2-megapixel bokeh
Drums4,000 mAh
SystemAndroid
One UI
Connectivity4G
Wifi
Bluetooth
Gps
USB
OthersDolby Atmos sound
Face unlock

An entry line with no surprises

Samsung Galaxy M01

Samsung’s new phone sets foot in the Indian market carrying a screen of 5.7 inches with HD + resolution and with a notch at the top, a screen format that Samsung calls Infinity-V. Beneath the display is a 4,000 mAh battery for which there is no data on charging speed.

Qualcomm brains this Samsung Galaxy M01 with its Snapdragon 439, a processor that runs at 1.9GHz and is supported by the Adreno 505 GPU for graphics. We have a single version of the phone for sale with 3GB and 32GB, accompanied by a microSD tray that cannot contain cards larger than 512GB.

As for cameras, we have a 5-megapixel front with different software beauty modes, and rear equipment consisting of two cameras. The main one is 13 megapixels and we have a secondary one, of 2 megapixels, whose function is to take depth readings to apply the selective blur mode or bokeh with the camera app on your phone.

We close with connectivity commenting that we are dealing with a 4G phone with WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB for charging and file transfer. The Galaxy M01 does not have a fingerprint reader But it does have facial recognition by software, and it offers Dolby Atmos sound as the great strength of a basic configuration aimed at cheap mobiles.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy M01

The low-cost Samsung Galaxy M01 has been officially presented in India along with the local version of a Samsung Galaxy M11 that we already knew in the international market. The M01 goes on sale today from official distributors, the official Samsung store, Amazon.in and Flipkart in a single version of 3 + 32 GB for 8,999 Indian rupees, about 107 euros to change. It is available in black, blue and red.

  • Samsung Galaxy M01 with 3GB / 32GB: 8,999 rupees or 107 euros at the exchange

