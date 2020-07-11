Editor's PickTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earphones are reality: here are the pictures

By Brian Adam



Samsung no longer seems to be able to contain information about the products that will be announced at the Unpacked event in August. Between June and July, there was talk of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, rumours also spread about the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus tablets; now it’s the turn of True Wireless earphones Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

The leak comes directly from Evan Blass, or evleaks, which lately is showing us many products of different brands. In the images he published on Patreon and also spread via Twitter, it is noted that the Galaxy Buds Live will come sold in three colours: the new Mystic Bronze that we have already seen with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, and the classic black and white.

The design, then, in particular: from the bean shape, have a speaker positioned in the centre and two microphones most likely used for the noise cancellation. It will be interesting to see how they will position themselves in the auricle and if they will be comfortable to use even for a longer or shorter period of time.

The packaging obviously will also act as a charger and has a square design but with rounded corners. The earphones will be positioned easily inside thanks to the magnet that keeps them steady, to avoid disconnecting them from charging without noticing.

The price and launch date are not currently known, but we will almost certainly be revealed at Unpacked.

