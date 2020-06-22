Tech NewsLaptopsShopping Guide
Updated:

Samsung Galaxy Book, Ion Book and Flex official : price and card

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ScienceBrian Adam -

A dark matter experiment finds something … but not what it was looking for

An experiment for dark matter research has finally announced that it has found something, but it is not what...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Our galaxy could contain 600 million Earth-like planets!

British Columbia, Canada: Astronomers have calculated that only one out of every five stars like the Sun in our...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The beginning of an ‘almost complete’ solar eclipse in Pakistan

Karachi / Lahore: A solar eclipse has begun in Pakistan that will be "almost complete" in Karachi and Lahore,...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon Prime Day 2020: the possible dates and offers, appointment in September?

It is now certain the postponement of the Amazon Prime Day 2020, which should have been staged in July...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

We are going to show you how you can disable sending statistics from your mobile phone. In general, when...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Water ice will not be the first resource humanity will use on the moon

Humanity wants to return to the Moon in 2024 and this time it intends to stay there, establishing a...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Samsung Galaxy Book, Ion Book and Flex official in Italy: price and card

During an event broadcast starting from 18:00 today 22 June 2020 on the official YouTube channel of Samsung Italy, the South Korean company has revealed the arrival in Italy of the new Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex laptops.

In fact, we already knew one of the three laptops very well. We refer to Samsung Galaxy Book S, landed in our country on April 21, 2020, in the Earthy Brown colouring. The price is set at 1229 euros. For more information on the datasheet, we refer you to the announcement news (dating back to a few months ago). The company description is as follows: “The advantages of a fast and ultra-light laptop together with the advantages of a smartphone“.

The new arrivals are therefore Samsung Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex. The first mounts an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, a 13.3-inch QLED display with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. Interesting are the iridescent design Aura Silver, the backlit keyboard and the audio compartment created in collaboration with AKG. For more details, please refer to the official product page. The price is 1429 euros. The company describes it this way: “An extremely slim design for maximum portability and an elegant look thanks to the finish that changes colour based on the light“.

As for instead Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, we find a “flexible” screen, which allows you to use the laptop in multiple contexts. There is also support for the S Pen, which allows you to remotely control Galaxy Book Flex through Air Actions (for example, to make presentations). The processor, in this case, is an Intel Core i5-1035G4, while the touch screen is a 13.3-inch QLED with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). There is no lack of 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD. The Wireless PowerShare functionality is interesting, allowing you to charge other devices. The price is set at 1699 euros. For more details, we refer you to the official Samsung website. The company description is as follows: “Designed for mobility, so you can use it both as a tablet and as a PC. And thanks to S Pen, you can control it remotely with a simple hand gesture“.

In conclusion, Samsung has returned to launching laptops Also in Italy. Pre-orders have already been opened, while actual availability is from 30 June 2020.

More Articles Like This

The Academy, a new puzzle and mystery game with high-quality graphics

Apps Brian Adam -
The Academy is a new 'Point and clicks' mechanic game that follows in the wake of 'escape' style mobile games to offer an intricate...
Read more

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 is updated to Android 10 along with the June security patch

Android Brian Adam -
Updates on Xiaomi never end. Not surprisingly, the manufacturer has a wide variety of devices in circulation and among the versions of Android that...
Read more

New method to repel dangerous asteroids: tie them up and throw them away

Space tech Brian Adam -
The danger of an asteroid impact on Earth is more real than anyone can imagine, that's why experts they control the sky on a...
Read more

SpongeBob Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated Review: at the bottom of the sea

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
The Spongebob platform most loved by fans returns to the console after sixteen years, courtesy of a new rehydrated version. More than twenty years have...
Read more

How to move all your content from Google Play Music to YouTube Music: lists, songs, favorites and more

Apps Brian Adam -
After the music release that YouTube Music is going to receive from Google Play Music, there was a great question to resolve: when would...
Read more

How to Backup Windows 10 Boot

How to? Brian Adam -
One of the most uncomfortable situations that we can find when using our computer is that when we turn it on we find that...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY