Samsung Galaxy Book, Ion Book and Flex official : price and card

During an event broadcast starting from 18:00 today 22 June 2020 on the official YouTube channel of Samsung Italy, the South Korean company has revealed the arrival in Italy of the new Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex laptops.

In fact, we already knew one of the three laptops very well. We refer to Samsung Galaxy Book S, landed in our country on April 21, 2020, in the Earthy Brown colouring. The price is set at 1229 euros. For more information on the datasheet, we refer you to the announcement news (dating back to a few months ago). The company description is as follows: “The advantages of a fast and ultra-light laptop together with the advantages of a smartphone“.

The new arrivals are therefore Samsung Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex. The first mounts an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, a 13.3-inch QLED display with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. Interesting are the iridescent design Aura Silver, the backlit keyboard and the audio compartment created in collaboration with AKG. For more details, please refer to the official product page. The price is 1429 euros. The company describes it this way: “An extremely slim design for maximum portability and an elegant look thanks to the finish that changes colour based on the light“.

As for instead Samsung Galaxy Book Flex, we find a “flexible” screen, which allows you to use the laptop in multiple contexts. There is also support for the S Pen, which allows you to remotely control Galaxy Book Flex through Air Actions (for example, to make presentations). The processor, in this case, is an Intel Core i5-1035G4, while the touch screen is a 13.3-inch QLED with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). There is no lack of 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB of NVMe SSD. The Wireless PowerShare functionality is interesting, allowing you to charge other devices. The price is set at 1699 euros. For more details, we refer you to the official Samsung website. The company description is as follows: “Designed for mobility, so you can use it both as a tablet and as a PC. And thanks to S Pen, you can control it remotely with a simple hand gesture“.

In conclusion, Samsung has returned to launching laptops Also in Italy. Pre-orders have already been opened, while actual availability is from 30 June 2020.