Samsung Galaxy A71, analysis: a great mobile in all aspects that excels on screen, battery and also in price

It wasn't too long ago that the Samsung Galaxy A71 appeared, and despite having tough opponents within its own family (all Galaxy S20s), spending time with the A71 has shown me how well it works for most uses. Yes, it is not the most powerful, but in balance there is also virtue. And the Samsung Galaxy A71 has very balanced hardware.

I have taken the Samsung Galaxy A71 as a personal mobile, I have taken it out of the weekend with its relevant photographic round and it has accompanied me at all times without giving me the feeling that it fell short in some respect. It is a great phone, despite the logical drawbacks that you cannot get rid of.



Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A71

SAMSUNG GALAXY A71 SCREEN Super AMOLED Infinity-O

6.7 inch

20: 9 DIMENSIONS 164.6 x 76.0 x 7.7 mm PROCESSOR Octa Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) RAM 6/8 GB INTERNAL MEMORY 128 GB SOFTWARE Android 10

One UI 2.0 REAR CAMERA 64 MP f / 1.8

5 MP depth f / 2.2

5 MP macro f / 2.4

12 MP wide angle f / 2.2 FRONTAL CAMERA 32 MP f / 2.2 DRUMS 4,500mAh

25W fast charge OTHERS Fingerprint reader under screen

Dual SIM

NFC

Minijack

FM Radio PRICE From 429 euros

On the outside you can go through a Samsung Galaxy S20

The A range usually inherits elements from its upper siblings, something that is noticeable the higher the number of the device. This can be seen in the Samsung Galaxy A71: the exterior design remarkably resembles the Samsung Galaxy S20. Large dimensions, it is very thin, with straight lines, rounded corners, glass on the front face with 2.5D edges, a hole in the screen for the front camera and a clean back where the rectangular photographic set presides with authority. In hand it is comfortable despite being large, it is not especially heavy and offers some difficulty when operating with one hand. The diagonal does not forgive.

The materials chosen by Samsung do not end up matching the price of the phone: the mobile phone has the contour and the back face of polycarbonate; by more than no apparent poor quality as it simulates aluminum and glass very well. Despite this disappointment, the plastic finish of the Samsung Galaxy A71 improves grip as it slips less than any other double-sided glass phone. With one drawback: it scratches more easily. In the white finish that I have, it is not appreciated much, quite the opposite of what happens in dark colors.

Samsung dramatically raises the quality of the phone with the included Super AMOLED Infinity-O display: great detail despite the 393 DPI density, balanced in terms of color rendering, excellent contrast, and adequate brightness to use the phone in all conditions, also outdoors. I miss a better display setup since Samsung only allows two modes: natural (the default) and intense. The second supports customization of white balance and RGB values ​​as well.

The sound is kept carefully through the headphones, both wired and Bluetooth. Samsung includes equalizer and software enhancement, also Dolby Atmos; Delivering crisp, rich bass boost audio with rich nuances and no ups and downs. Balanced treble, without over-emphasizing bass and offering at all times a pleasant musical experience, also increases immersion in movies and series. In contrast, the external speaker loses quality (somewhat logical) while maintaining a drawback: being located at the bottom, it is common to cover it with your little finger when enjoying any multimedia content vertically. This speaker has a large volume and slightly distorted to the maximum.

More than decent performance, also in games

Samsung is allowed to exit its Exynos in the Galaxy A71 betting on a Qualcomm SoC more than solvent and not too old: the Snapdragon 730. This is fast in daily use, both with the launch of applications and with the execution of games : I have not seen exaggerated slowdowns even though One UI 2.0 overloads the software. At all times I have had a smooth experience with the Samsung Galaxy A71, even better than that obtained with higher-end Exynos processors.

Below you have a comparative table with the most common benchmarks, results facing rivals in the same range as the Samsung Galaxy A71.

Samsung Galaxy A71 Redmi Note 8 Pro Xiaomi Mi 9T Nokia 7.2 Processor Snapdragon 730 MediaTek G90T Snapdragon 730 Snapdragon 660 RAM 6 GB 6 GB 6 GB 6 GB Antutu 272988 227154 211901 179462 PCMark Work 7613 – 7795 6024

I already anticipated it: the software comes well loaded. For starters, the Samsung Galaxy A71 is standard with Android 10 and One UI 2.0. And it does not see this software cut despite being a mid-range mobile: Samsung adds infinite options, fully implements Bixby (even with routines), it offers its own applications for all the usual actions (including the FM radio), it does not lose the mobile payments of Samsung Pay, the app store Galaxy Store and so on for a long etcetera. It is an added value that has the usual counterpart: apps and services running in the background. Too many, a notorious catch for an interface that, in my opinion, is one of the best on Android.

And in terms of battery? The Samsung Galaxy A71 is not exactly short since its 4,500 mAh more than guarantees a whole day of use.

The battery seems loose in theory, so it is in practice. Using the mobile phone as a personal phone, I have never suffered from a dead battery: a day and a half with more or less intense use; and up to three days if the Samsung Galaxy A71 and I did not leave the house too much. I do miss wireless charging, an extra that, in my opinion, Samsung should not relegate in the highest range. By cons, charging is quite fast: 25W USB C charger included; that allows you to revive the phone in approximately one hour and forty minutes.

Lots of cameras and average performance

It is not strange to have multiple cameras since it has become the usual, even outside the highest ranges. And the Samsung Galaxy A71 was one of the first of the brand to include the rear rectangular module to house four cameras: main, wide angle, bokeh and other to take macro photos. On paper he solves most of the situations that a camera has to face. And in practice the results are up to the task; despite somewhat uneven performance between lighting environments.

The cameras are agile, the application does not lag too far between the different sensors and the mobile phone maintains the automatic functions expected in a capture app: HDR (usually save many images, especially the areas where they are 'burned' by excess light), framing (if activated, a warning notice appears on the screen) and Artificial Intelligence for the selection of scenes (do not win too much if activated, sometimes even lose) . The application is functional, although somewhat messy to manage all modes: the macro is out of the main interface and must be activated from the 'More' options, the zoom is expensive to activate (you have to click on the tree icons and move your finger) and the Pro mode does not have manual focus or saved in RAW, two notable shortcomings.

During the day it does not have a major problem: the main sensor captures a lot of detail, the lighting is uniform and the colors match correctly with reality without showing saturation

At night the camera usually suffers, as usual. The main sensor increases the ISO to illuminate the scene; with the consequent increase in watercolors in the dark areas. If there is even lighting, even if it is poor, the performance is much better

Portrait mode retains the name of 'Dynamic Focus'. Bokeh can be adjusted, background trimming is just right and maintains color balance without artifice. Yes, there is some deformation at the ends

The macro camera performs well in terms of detail and contrast, although it is difficult to take the photo at the right distance since the lens lacks autofocus. Many of the macro photos end up being blurred when checking them later

The front camera maintains type in self-portraits. It has an option to adjust the bokeh, wide angle selection, sharpness is sufficient (good and medium light) and maintains color balance. HDR may come up short

Below you have a photographic sample of the Samsung Galaxy A71 in all kinds of scenes and with the different cameras.

Samsung's processing usually hits photos with even lighting, whether day or night. In dark areas watercolors tend to be appreciated, sometimes almost with the naked eye. The color balance is correct, night mode saves many images with hardly any light (At the cost of losing remarkable quality), Samsung adds a large number of playful filters and keeps the capture capabilities almost intact compared to the superior phones.

In terms of video, the Samsung Galaxy A71 remains at a good level. Detailed shots, 4K resolution and 30 fps, electronic stabilization that avoids the biggest jitters in the recording (always with FHD resolution, both with the main sensor and with the wide angle), the color balance is as accurate as in photography, the video maintains the logical difficulties in dark environments, and generally shows the good quality Samsung has achieved in this area. It is a good phone for those looking to save their memories on video.

EuroXliveAndroid's opinion

The Samsung Galaxy A71 is a great phone that feels this way when you hold it in your hand, even though plastic dominates the building materials. This subtracts some points if we face it to its competition, especially when we put in the equation its price, something expensive: about 450 euros. Also, for that price a better processor wouldn't hurt, slightly more RAM memory or dust and water resistance, for example. We know that Samsung must differentiate the A from the S range. And the cutouts on the Samsung Galaxy A71 slightly water down the experience with the phone.

It has good photographic capabilities without reaching a higher level, it maintains a good battery that offers more than a day of use and the sound with headphones is of very good quality; with a speaker that maintains room for improvement. AND has one of the best displays in its range: This is huge and is also well used. Samsung offers headphone jack and FM radio, also the impetus to keep it updated: the Samsung Galaxy A71 starts with Android 10 and One UI 2.0; and you should receive security updates on time. At the date of publishing this article, the mobile has the February patch.

It is a great phone, both in dimensions and capabilities. The pity is that loses to the most aggressive price competition, especially for those who only compare the specifications. Despite this, having the Samsung software is an added value, even if it is very heavy.

8.5 Design8.5 screen9.25 performance8.5 Camera7.5 software8 Autonomy9.25 In favor The screen is excellent, the best of the phone

Updated and with high-end software

Large capacity battery Against It is a very large phone and somewhat uncomfortable to use

Many cameras, although with improved performance

The back face is scratched quite easily

