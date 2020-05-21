Samsung Galaxy A50 review: the competitive mid-range Samsung needed is here

As usual, Samsung is in the process of reforms in its catalogue. The Galaxy A line has absorbed the now-defunct Galaxy J line, and the models in its mid-range multiply. So now we move between phones whose names already respond to two digits, like this Samsung Galaxy A50 that is placed approximately at the midpoint of its category, if we do not take into account the Essential phones, those that have the addition of the lower case e.

A mid-range phone with an aggressive price for what Samsung is used to the offering, and which has now been laid on our analysis table. Join us to see first hand how this giant of 6.4 inches of the Korean firm has behaved. Let’s start with the review of the Samsung Galaxy A50. But first, video analysis and specifications.





Video analysis of the Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50, the technical specifications

The mid-range can also have a premium look

We are in the land of the Galaxy A, and that means that we move in the middle ranges of the market, although with the latest merger of the A and J lines of the Korean brand, the range of products covers even more space. Speaking of features, but also price. With this Galaxy A50, we find in the middle line of the middle category, but in terms of design, it seems that we are moving above this.

This Galaxy A50 is plastic, but it doesn’t look like it

Samsung plays with its designs in such a way that, except for specific details, we could have any company phone in our hands and it would be difficult to distinguish them, and with the Galaxy A50, exactly that happens. A compact, robust phone with a plastic body that can look like glass and has an excellent feel. And since we have a plastic mobile in hand, the resistance to fingerprints is remarkable. As it is also to falls and scratches. Unfortunately, Koreans have not included certification against dust and water, which would have rounded off the design.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei P Smart +

OPPO RX17 Neo

INCHES 6.4 “ 6.3 “ 6.26 “ 6.3 “ 6.3 “ 6.41 “ SCREEN / FRONT RATIO 84.9% 81.4% 80.5% 81.7% 74.4% 84.4% DIMENSIONS 158.5 x 74.7 x 7.7 mm 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm 154.4 X 75.8 x 7.5mm 158.3 x 75.3 x 7.6mm 157.6 x 75.2 x 7.6 mm 158.3 x 75.5 x 7.4mm WEIGHT 166 grams 186 grams 169 grams 172 grams 169 grams 156 grams

As for the structure, there is nothing out of the ordinary. On the front we have the already characteristic panel that occupies almost the entire front, with reduced frames but not as much as its older brothers, and with an AMOLED screen that has a notch on the top. No physical buttons here, and there is also no fingerprint reader on the back because Samsung has mounted it on the panel itself. Perhaps a point to improve, as we will see in the performance.

The front is flat, here there are no curved screens, but the rear does yield with the edges, offering a good grip that is combined with an acceptable weight, 166 grams, for a device of these dimensions. The button layout is pretty classic. Volume and power on the right, charges at the bottom next to the headphone jack, and the SIM tray on the left side of the phone.

On the back, a sober design too, especially due to the absence of the fingerprint reader, which gives all the prominence to the rear camera. Or rather, to the three rear cameras. Three, located in the same module vertically in the upper left corner. Beneath it, the flash. The rest of the back is only for the brand logo, concluding a fairly acceptable but unambitious design. Perhaps a problem for those looking for a striking terminal. Although the blue of the model we have already tested captures quite a few looks.

Screen: Samsung knows how to play with AMOLED

The Galaxy A50 cannot be said to be a small terminal, and its 6.4-inch screen attests to this. A brand Super AMOLED panel of the house, which here enjoys FullHD + resolution and which takes the pixels up to 2,340 x 1,080. We talk about 85% of the front surface occupied by the screen (according to GSMArena figures), a more than decent figure moving between middle ranges. Partly because of the frames, partly because of the notch, partly because of the slight chin on the bottom.

This is an OLED panel so we have plenty of brightness and contrast. Samsung knows what to do with the panels that it manufactures, and in the Galaxy A50 we have vibrant colors that we can adjust in the configuration of the phone itself, in addition to more than enough viewing angles, and that they only limp when we force the tilt a lot. As a minor criticism, the automatic brightness adjustment is somewhat slow. Nothing strange in the mobile world, but a point to comment.

The screen resists fingerprints quite well, so the most compulsive when it comes to rubbing phones against clothes can rest easy, and we also have a fast and accurate touch response, something quite useful to execute the gestures on the screen that we can activate at any time and that can replace the navigation buttons.

The screen offers us some extra options at the software level, such as the classic night mode that tints the panel orange automatically or manually, or as the Active Screen, to be able to see the notifications and the time on the screen even if the phone is without use. Or as our beloved double tap to wake up the panel, how difficult it is to live without it once you get used to it. Undoubtedly a good panel that of this Samsung Galaxy A50, to which few buts can be put in this section. So let’s move on to performance.

Performance: a mid-range with all the law

Samsung mounts in its Galaxy A50 a brand-name processor, the same Exynos 9610 that it already plans to market onboard models from other manufacturers, and it is accompanied by a couple of known figures, but they are slightly surprising. Not so much the RAM, with 4GB in the model that we have analyzed, as the internal memory. 128GB has this model at your disposal, the variant that is sold in Spain, at least for the moment. And yes, we have microSD if we want to expand the set.

Mid-range mobile with expected performance, although with the surprise of 128GB

Mid-range mobile, mid-range processor, mid-range performance. It would be the perfect summary for this Samsung Galaxy A50 that apparently does not stand out in any aspect of its treatment with the system and the applications, but that does not disappoint either. We have a quick opening of applications for the range in which we move, yes, and multitasking manages open apps well, keeping them for a long time without freezing and / or closing when we go somewhere else on the phone.

Of course, we are not in a range in which we have been able to test games of the category of Fortnite and the like, but we have found a phone capable of being measured with titles like Clash Royale, Hearthstone or Asphalt with little coughing, although in the last one the reduction of frames is appreciated in order to offer a fluid gaming experience. In this regard, we have not had noticeable warm-ups either, although here the plastic back of the device may perhaps lend a hand.

We leave you below the classic benchmarks compared to other mobile phones in its category.

Samsung Galaxy A50

Redmi Note 7

Huawei P Smart 2019

Xiaomi Mi A2

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

VSmart Active 1+

Processor Exynos 9610 Snapdragon 660 Kirin 710 Snapdragon 660 Kirin 710 Snapdragon 660 RAM 4GB 4GB 3GB 4GB 4GB 6GB ANTUTU 146,957 142,445 130,026 127,610 132,007 142,641 GEEKBENCH 4 (SINGLE / MULTI) 1,710 / 5,497 1,631 / 5,670 1,531 / 5,149 1,626 / 4,286 1,587 / 5,519 1,626 / 5,875 ICESTORM 15,227 25,934 – 22,461 21,114 –

We got to the part where you have to mention the fingerprint reader on the screen, and here it is time to take off the shoe a little to whip the brand. It is clear that we live the first generations of fingerprint readers under the panel and that there is much to improve, but the performance of the mounted on the Galaxy A50 is lower than those we have already tested in high ranges. And unfortunately, it shows. Recognition is somewhat erratic, the reader is a bit fussy if the finger is not exactly in the correct position and the unlocking itself is not as fast as would be desirable.

In the end, going to facial recognition will be much more comfortable and efficient. That’s what the double tap is for. Knock, knock, let me pass. Overall, the Galaxy A50 offers a good experience. Except for specific moments, the phone is fluid, we have access to all kinds of applications and games and the feeling at all times is that we are not really facing a mid-range, but rather a mobile something above its possibilities. But for good and bad, it’s still a mid-range with average power.

System: One UI is cleaner, but still somewhat heavy

Samsung changed the appearance of its Touchwiz making it Samsung Experience, and the next step was this One UI that came along with Android Pie, the version of the system that this phone enjoys. A cape that is still aggressive As for the customization of the system, although it is more consistent than in previous versions, and it has been lightened, although some extra kilos continue to be noticed.

We are not on pure Android and that shows, and despite the fact that the layer offers us some interesting additions, we continue with the already classic bloatware thanks to the agreements of the Koreans. How the presence of Microsoft apps, such as OneDrive, Office Mobile or LinkedIn, together with Google and Samsung’s own. A kind of controlled confusion that allows us to order it with some patience, but it would be appreciated if it were cleaner from the first moment.

One UI has evolved a lot, but still needs more finesse

The system offers us measures that we have already seen in Pie, although personalized in the Samsung style, such as the Digital Wellbeing section or the settings for the smart battery. A functional layer, which shows the evolution compared to previous generations but that still needs some cleaning. It is fluid but sometimes it gives the feeling that it could be even more, and with some delay in the executions that we think may be due to the lack of optimization of this One UI that, despite everything, still has its advantages. Layers, like everything, are a matter of taste.

Drums: here yes, an aspect in which to stand out

And also, for good. For quite well. Keep in mind, however, that Samsung has chosen to mount a 4,000 mAh internal battery on your Galaxy A50, and it influences that the device enjoys good autonomy. But the optimization of the system is appreciated in this regard, and it seems that everything conspires for the Galaxy A50 to play always on. Although, of course, if we are very demanding in the race we will see the end of the field.

If more than 7 hours of screen are not enough for you …

With the Galaxy A50 we have moved around 7.5 hours of screen on average. About 8 hours if we have stayed indoors, under WiFi connection and without demanding a lot of brightness from your panel, and around 6 hours when we have been outdoors, under the elements of ambient light or the mobile data connection. If we are very playful, we will also move in those figures, even going down to 5.5 hours if we use more demanding graphics engines.

In the loading section we have a positive and a negative aspect. The positive is that the terminal supports fast charging of 15W, which allows us to charge the phone from 0 to 100 in around 80 minutes. The negative is that the charged one included by Samsung in the box is only 10W, and here the loading times are lengthened. We are talking about 4,000 mAh, so if we use the standard charger we will not go down for two hours stuck to the plug. The recommendation is clear: look for another more powerful charger since Samsung does not provide it.

Triple camera for colorful photos but gray results

It was fast. We are already fully accustomed to seeing triple cameras on the market, and it is not surprising that they are also seen in the middle ranges. This is the case of this Samsung Galaxy A50, which bets on a system in triplicate, with an exclusive sensor to take depth readings. That somewhat limits the operation, since since the distinctive commitment is for a wide angle, we don’t have optical zoom.

Triple system, but with a sensor “tied” to the depth reading, thus closing the possibility of optical zoom

Specifically, the Galaxy A50 mounts a main sensor of 25 megapixels, one accompanied by a lens with f / 1.7 aperture and that is in charge of taking the vast majority of photographs of the device. We also have a second sensor 8 megapixels, this one with an f / 2.2 lens and that is the wide angle. More distant photographs than usual, ideal for landscapes, group shots and urban photography. Finally, a sensor 5 megapixel f / 2.2 it does not produce photographs as such, since it is the one that reads the background to apply the blur. Bokeh was not going to be absent in this setting.

Referring to performance, we find the expected results in the market midline. Photographs with good definition when we have good ambient light, such as daytime exteriors or well-lit interiors, but which falter as soon as we leave the phone. 25 megapixels go a long way, but bring out aggressive anti-noise processing of them, which ends up blurring the line between many pixels. Also, this processing is not adjustable. On a positive note we will say that this is not appreciated on the mobile phone screen, and the color adjustment of this Super AMOLED of the A50 makes them look quite good.

As we can see, the dynamic range reduces the color of the ground, taking it to very dark tones As we can see, the dynamic range reduces the color of the ground, taking it to very dark tones

Close-ups work great, and natural lens blur is effective Close-ups work great, and natural lens blur is effective

Even without using portrait mode, differential close-up shots work great. Even without using portrait mode, differential close-up shots work great.

Vivid and correct colors, although here the dynamic range turns off the greens Vivid and correct colors, although here the dynamic range turns off the greens

A last light capture, with good color and shadow treatment A last light capture, with good color and shadow treatment

When night falls, performance falls. Something that we are used to in the middle lines, and that is not solved with the f / 1.7 lens of the main camera, which provides more light to the images but cannot prevent the appearance of noise ahead of time as soon as we lack the light. In low light the focus also becomes slower and more erratic, without becoming a serious problem but it is an aspect to consider since, if we are to take out the camera and shoot, we will have to pay attention so that at night we do not get moving pictures.

The dynamic range of any of the sensors, neither the normal nor the one that acts as a wide angle, is also very remarkable, and the HDR mode, which acts almost autonomously, does not give us too remarkable a cable to fix it. Usually, showy but tending photographs to the “burned”, both in the light and dark areas, depending on where we set the measurement point, the touch on the screen with which we focus and calibrate the image.

A complex photograph with shadows in which we see that the dark areas are too dark A complex photograph with shadows in which we see that the dark areas are too dark

At dusk, the dynamic range fails more sharply At dusk, the dynamic range fails more sharply

A complex shot, pointing directly at the afternoon sun, but saved with a note A complex shot, pointing directly at the afternoon sun, but saved with a note

We find the well-known portrait mode on the camera, which is called dynamic focus here and that allows us to adjust it through a slider easily accessible from the screen once we enter it. We can decide the level of blur of the background with respect to the foreground, and it turns out good quality if we don’t force the focal length too much. Of course, we will have the classic problems with the somewhat more complex edges, and not even very complex, because we will see that the processing and the readings of planes could be improved.

Portrait mode performs well even in low light or with compromised lighting Portrait mode performs well even in low light or with compromised lighting

Inside again, a more complex silhouette blurs some edges Inside again, a more complex silhouette blurs some edges

With light everything flows better, although here we see some problems to separate foreground from background With light everything flows better, although here we see some problems to separate foreground from background

Again in full light. Correct edges but some issues with foreground / background separation Again in full light. Correct edges but some issues with foreground / background separation

And how about the front? Well on the front of the phone we have 25 megapixels They also allow you to play with the cuts but they leave us with the same sensations as the treble on the back. Showy photos with good color, but somewhat flat in dynamic range, with loss of detail if the light falls a little and with an effective but improved blur. Here it is 100% software, since there is no second lens to turn to for depth readings. Good selfies, but without highlighting.

The selfie with the Galaxy A50, with some problems of edges and recognition of planes despite a very smooth processing The selfie with the Galaxy A50, with some problems of edges and recognition of planes despite a very smooth processing

In general, the camera of this Galaxy A50 performs well and is versatile, despite the fact that we miss an optical zoom that other models have accustomed us to. The problem comes when we want to analyze the photographs more in depth and not limit ourselves only to observing them on the phone screen or sharing them on networks. This is where we see the seams, like the processing to avoid noise goes beyond what is necessary, that the blur is not as good as it should be and that the dynamic range could be improved. But if we are not very “pro” users of mobile photography, the Galaxy A50 will leave us satisfied.

Sound: power but with little control

Sound is a fundamental aspect of the multimedia performance of a device such as a smartphone, and here the Samsung Galaxy A50 moves between two gaps. On the one hand, it offers us a fairly high volume for your speaker, although its experience could be improved, especially since it is mono and not stereo sound, and its quality drop is appreciated. In addition, when the volume approaches high levels, there is the occasional shrillness and we miss better bass support that we do find in other models of the brand.

For the other, we have a headphone jack at the bottom of the phone, and its sound is powerful yet correct. And maybe this “correct” sounds like a negative because we don’t have too many ways to improve it despite the specific adjustments, and it doesn’t offer us a height experience either. The tests have been carried out with standard headphones and higher quality headphones, and unfortunately there is no great jump between the two. An aspect of this sound that Samsung could have improved a little more to round off the experience of the Galaxy A50.

Mono sound, powerful but distorting at high volumes, and a correct headphone jack

A curious detail is that we find Adapt Sound function in phone audio settings. A function that allows us to adjust the sound according to our age. A more than curious function that will force us to be honest with our date of birth in order to obtain an experience more adapted to our ears. Although, of course, there will always be exceptions that do not fit the standard. But we can also play “lie” to the settings to find the best way of listening for our eardrums.

Samsung Galaxy A50, the opinion of EuroXliveAndroid

There is no doubt that Samsung has managed to mature its catalog over the years, and that its average ranges are far from the experience offered just a few generations ago. With the Galaxy A50, Samsung knows how to offer us a design that we like, a robust and comfortable construction and some aspects to be positively valued, such as the plastic body that improves grip and resistance, although it is not taken advantage of by adding wireless charging to the set.

With a little more care in specific aspects, the Galaxy A50 would be a 9 out of 10 phone

The display lives up to expectations, the performance delivers on what is asked of it with the garnish of a large internal storage and its cameras are useful and practical, although perhaps raising the bar here would have made the model more attractive. All of that added to the fact that its 4,000 mAh battery performs like few others, which gives the phone a fairly competitive level in relation to the competition we see in the market.

Perhaps the Samsung Galaxy A50 is not around terminal in all its aspects, but it has many points to fall in love with those who buy it, if they know what they are looking for. In addition, Samsung knows how to play with the price like few manufacturers in the market, and there is no doubt that your 299 euros starting price will drop quickly. They are already doing it, actually. And when it allies with the operators, it can be a very sweet device for the company and success for its buyers.