Thursday, May 21, 2020
Samsung Galaxy A21s, high-end design, multiple cameras and a lot of battery for an accessible mobile

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Samsung Galaxy A21s, high-end design, multiple cameras and a lot of battery for an accessible mobile

Samsung continues to make efforts in its most accessible catalog, now with a new bet in the lower segment of said catalog: the Samsung Galaxy A21s. Large screen with hole for the camera, large capacity battery and quad rear camera, these are some of its key features.

The ‘Galaxy A’ have not stopped growing in members, Samsung is completing its catalog with mobile phones that go from the cheapest to a price line that is around the ‘Galaxy S’. Although that yes, are the accessible those who more volume of sales reach; Hence, the brand renews the lower part of the catalog as often as it happens now with the Samsung Galaxy A21s– The new phone offers contained hardware without losing sight of photography or battery.


Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT75.3 x 163.7 x 8.9 mm
192 grams
SCREEN6.5-inch TFT with HD + resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels)
PROCESSOREight cores (4 + 4 to 2 gHZ clusters)
GPU
RAM3/4/6 GB
INTERNAL STORAGE32/64 GB
SD memory up to 512 GB
REAR CAMERAQuadruple camera:
48 MP, f / 2.0
8MP ultra-wide, f / 2.2
2 MP macro, f / 2.4
2 MP depth, f / 2.4
FRONT CAMERA13 MP, f / 2.2
DRUMS5,000 mAh
15W fast charge
OPERATING SYSTEMAndroid 10
One UI 2.0
CONNECTIVITY4G
Wifi
Bluetooth 5.0

Gps

OTHERSFingerprint reader on the back
Headphone jack
PRICE

High-end design and limited power

Samsung Galaxy A21s

The phone in question maintains the outward appearance of the highest-end mobiles within Samsung. Well used front with 6.5-inch Infinity-O screen and hole to anchor the 13-megapixel front camera, rear with rectangular module with quad camera and fingerprint reader that is also located on this side, the rear. The plastic finish of the Samsung Galaxy A21s is finished in four different colors: black, white, blue and red.

Contained in power, the Samsung Galaxy A21s includes an eight-core processor (surely the rumored Exynos 850, Samsung has not yet confirmed it) with two clusters of four that operate at a maximum speed of 2 GHz each. The base hardware is completed with RAM memory options that go from 3 GB to 6 GB; with a base model that part of the 32 GB of storage and reaches the top of 64 GB. It can always be expanded with SD memories of up to 512 GB, yes.

Autonomy is one of the strengths of the Samsung Galaxy A21s: its 5,000 mAh battery should be very war

The battery is one of the aspects where the phone stands out the most: with its 5,000 mAh capacity the Samsung Galaxy A21s should last more than two days on. Considering that the screen has HD + resolution (a penalty that is affected by the dimensions), consumption does not point to being excessive.

Accessible range, but with four rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy A21s 3

There is no excuse: cheap as the phone is, it must multiply the rear sensors. Just look at the back of the Samsung Galaxy A21s to discover the imposing rectangular module with quadruple camera– 48-megapixel main, 8-megapixel wide-angle and 2-megapixel macro lens sensor. Samsung completes the photographic cast with a fourth sensor to capture depth and thus obtain a better background blur or bokeh.

Ahead the Samsung Galaxy A21s boasts a hole in the screen to include the 13 megapixel front camera. All with reduced frames that are not small either.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy A21s

The mobile has just been presented and, as usually happens, we do not yet know the final prices or when it will be on sale. We do know that there will be three different versions of the Samsung Galaxy A21s: 3/32 GB, 4/64 GB and 6/64 GB.

