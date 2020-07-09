Samsung Galaxy A21s, analysis: an economic bet that has to compete inside and outside the home

We analyze one of the latest phones in the Galaxy A range, the Samsung family of phones that targets all pockets. And that is precisely the mantra of the Samsung Galaxy A21s: it is an ‘accessible’ mobile that aims to offer the manufacturer experience at a low cost and without losing many features along the way.

Samsung has a very complete catalogue of mobiles: from the most ‘premium’, with the Galaxy S20 leading the way, to the most accessible, as in the case at hand, the Samsung Galaxy A21s. Renovated and updated, our protagonist stands out for its photographic module and large size, also for a pleasant touch design and contained features that do not do without too much. Let’s see how it behaves in real life.

Technical characteristics of the Samsung Galaxy A21s

Samsung Galaxy A21s DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 75.3 x 163.7 x 8.9 mm

192 grams SCREEN 6.5-inch TFT with HD + resolution (720 x 1,600 pixels) PROCESSOR Exynos 850

Eight cores (4 + 4 clusters at 2 GHz) GPU ARM Mali-G52 RAM 4GB INTERNAL STORAGE 64 GB

SD memory up to 512 GB REAR CAMERA Quadruple camera:

48 MP, f / 2.0

8MP ultra-wide, f / 2.2

2 MP macro, f / 2.4

2 MP depth, f / 2.4 FRONT CAMERA 13 MP, f / 2.2 BATTERY 5,000 mAh

15W fast charge OPERATING SYSTEM Android 10

One UI 2.0 CONNECTIVITY 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth 5.0 GPS OTHERS The fingerprint reader on the back

Headphone jack

Triple SIM tray (2 SIMs + SD Card) PRICE 209.90 euros





A plastic design pleasing to the eye and touch

As soon as we opened the packaging we had a positive feeling: despite the fact that the box in which the phone comes denotes its low price, the design of the Samsung Galaxy A21s itself, and its finishes, are of good quality. Completely made of plastic except for the front, both the outline and the back face are uniform in colour (white in our case); with the buttons on the right side of the same colour. This uniformity achieves an elegant and very attractive appearance, it also facilitates grip, since, not being made of glass, the back doesn’t slip too much. Accumulate footprints without being seen too much (in black this will surely change).

The rear finish has a satin finish with certain metallic reflections The rear finish has a satin finish with certain metallic reflections

The mobile is not small, nor too light despite the use of plastic. The buttons are on the right side and in a good position to press them with one hand, but only the power button: the volume ones are out of comfortable reach. On the left side is the triple tray (two simultaneous SIMs and SD cards); below you can see the USB C next to the external speaker and the 3.5 mm jack (also offers FM radio), and behind the rectangular photographic module draws attention to the eye while the fingerprint reader is at the height of the index finger. This offers enough comfort in unlocking, also speed: we have not encountered any drawbacks.

The screen is one of the components that most accuses the mobile economy: the Samsung Galaxy A21s bets on a large TFT panel (6.5 inches) that makes use of HD + resolution. This implies that you lose some points in sharpness without the screen looking bad in generic conditions; although it does show somewhat muted in tonal terms and no option to customize temperature or colour space. Automatic brightness usually strives to offer a slightly lower level than necessary. And outdoors there is some difficulty in appreciating the content even at maximum brightness.

It can be difficult to use the screen outdoors: the maximum brightness is short It can be difficult to use the screen outdoors: the maximum brightness is short

Although the screen section limps, the opposite occurs with the sound section: the Samsung Galaxy A21s has the superior audio quality to its category, both wired and Bluetooth. The mobile offers a remarkable presence of bass and does not detract from the balance of the treble: without shrillness and well modelled. Also, the bass boost is remarkable and of great quality, without being over the top. And without losing the sound settings: Dolby Atmos customizable by content type (Bluetooth and cable), active audio resolution enhancement (cable only) and up to nine-band graphic equalizer with presets, also user adjustable.

Performance falls far below average

In terms of use, it is not that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is left out of most tasks since it can even start Fortnite at low resolution. Of course, it shows little capacity when a certain power is demanded: delays in execution are usually common after tapping the screen like opening an app or going back to desktops. The mobile accuses the excess of software, also the background tasks: it is enough that one is running (updating apps, for example) so that the response to the touch takes longer than desirable.

The Samsung Exynos 850 falls too short in tasks that require some processing load, such as 3D games

The included processor is an Exynos 850, a mid-range SoC that Samsung debuted precisely with the Samsung Galaxy A21s. Said SoC is somewhat limited compared to the rest of the hardware, it is one of the components that lower the average of the smartphone.

From left to right: AnTuTu, Geekbench 5 and PC Mark Work From left to right: AnTuTu, Geekbench 5 and PC Mark Work

As usual, we have performed a few benchmarks on the phone to contrast them with the results of its competition by range and price. Although the performance tests are never conclusive, they reveal the Samsung Galaxy A21s performance gap, especially when compared to Xiaomi or Realme.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A21s SAMSUNG GALAXY M21 SAMSUNG GALAXY M30s SAMSUNG GALAXY A51 HUAWEI P40 LITE XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 9S PROCESSOR Exynos 850 Exynos 9611 Exynos 9611 Exynos 9611 Kirin 810 Snapdragon 720G RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 4GB 6 GB 4GB ANTUTU 129,210 173,234 153,232 158,467 303,806 241,054 GEEKBENCH 5 184 / 1,083 332 / 1,265 344 / 1,126 347 / 1,338 – 546 / 1,607 PC MARK WORK 5,419 5,495 5,600 5,399 7,808 8,702

In terms of software there are not too many surprises for someone who has used a recent Samsung: the Galaxy A21s has One UI in its version 2.0 on Android 10 (security patch is from May).

Having such a heavy layer plays against this mobile, we have already seen that performance weighs. Although of course, the Samsung Galaxy A21s has a whole barrage of applications, functions, settings and accessories that are not so common in this range. Yes, Bixby is missing, for example. Along with another notable lack: the Samsung Galaxy A21s does not have Samsung Pay despite the fact that it includes NFC as standard (The Galaxy, not much more expensive, A41 does include Samsung payments). In exchange, the mobile is compatible with Google Pay and other mobile payments that make use of the NFC.

The battery raises the average of the phone again: the 5,000 mAh of the Samsung Galaxy A21s usually guarantee two days of average use with more than nine hours of screen, even watching streaming videos or playing with titles as devouring mAh as Fortnite. The autonomy does not give problems, yes it is somewhat annoying the charging time: two hours are normal. Samsung includes a 15W fast charger (also headphones) in the box; with recharge times from 0 to 100% that remain like this:

5 minutes : 5 %.

: 5 %. 10 minutes : 9%.

: 9%. 20 minutes : 18%.

: 18%. 30 minutes : 27%.

: 27%. 50 minutes : Four. Five %.

: Four. Five %. Total: 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Maintains type in photography

The key in all 2020 mobiles is that the rear cameras are multiplied. This has brought the quad sensor even to mobile phones as accessible as the Samsung Galaxy A21s; incorporating wide-angle plus a macro lens, the second more testimonial than the first.

The main 48-megapixel sensor behaves appropriately in all conditions. Focus fast enough, overall image quality is pretty good, automatic HDR manages to save shots even from sunset to backlight and, although the detail with a little zoom is not very high, it cannot be said that it lacks sharpness as a general rule. At night it suffers more than usual, especially since Samsung does not include night mode.

The ultra wide-angle secondary sensor performs somewhat less than correctly. Distortions at the ends of the image are too noticeable (it lacks software correction), it has no focus ability and the level of detail is lower than that of the main sensor. By cons, automatic HDR doesn’t do a bad job.

Professional mode offers hardly any adjustment options Professional mode offers hardly any adjustment options

The other two sensors are the one intended for macro photos (distance between 3 to 5 cm), a camera whose lens also lacks zoom and does not offer good results; next to the sensor to capture depth, a camera that assists in dynamic focus or portrait mode. Said way processes contours well enough, for people, objects or animals; allowing to apply selective focus a posteriori.

The main camera offers excellent dynamic range, preserving detail even in background objects, even in backlight.

The wide-angle maintains the dynamic range and good performance of the automatic HDR. In contrast, the deformation caused by the lenses is very noticeable

At night the performance drops a lot, the loss of detail is appreciated with a little zoom. With even artificial lighting the main sensor can defend itself. And when the darkness lurks, a night mode is missing.

Portrait mode no longer outlines contours in general, it also applies a correct bokeh to the background. May fail on some tricky edges

Selfies with the front camera maintain good quality, natural colours and a sufficient level of detail. Profiling in portrait mode is not as polished as the dynamic focus with the rear camera (main)

Below you have a gallery of photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A21s in different environments and situations.

In terms of video, the Samsung Galaxy A21s remains somewhat fair in resolution: can only record at maximum 1080p and 30 fps. Still, the quality remains at a good level, especially with the main sensor. The ultra wide-angle suffers a lot with video, especially due to the lack of autofocus.

Samsung Galaxy A21s, the opinion of EuroXliveAndroid

Samsung has resumed the old strategy of covering the mid-range with very similar phones, in part due to the enormous competition from Chinese brands. AND the Samsung Galaxy A21s sins of hardware before several of its competitors by price and range: Despite the fact that the balance of the phone is not bad, the performance, the screen, the lack of focus in the ultra-wide-angle (also in the macro camera) and the excess of software (without Samsung Pay) weigh heavily. Especially for two reasons: the price and that within Samsung’s own catalogue you can find better mobiles at a similar cost.

The bet of the Samsung Galaxy A21s is not bad. Too bad the flaws are amplified by the virtues of competitors in the same price range

It is a phone that tries to import the design, the photographic experience and the software of mobile phones that are above the 200-euro barrier. In this sense, the Samsung Galaxy A21s looks great in white, holds on well despite the size, It is also appreciated of great quality despite the somewhat austere materials (polycarbonate is of great quality). We did not find it a bad phone despite the defects, nor one of those that we would recommend without hesitation.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s has to fight very hard in the combat arena into which they have thrown. It can now be purchased in Spain, we will see if it manages to defend its site in an increasingly crowded catalogue.