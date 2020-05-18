Samsung Galaxy A10, analysis: a cheap mobile for those looking for a large screen and enormous autonomy

Samsung has reformulated its mobile catalog several times throughout history, always with the idea of offer a device suitable for the needs of any user, also for your pocket. And the most recent one gathered all the price desires within a single line: the Galaxy A. From the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, the most expensive, to the most economical mobile, the one in question: the Samsung Galaxy A10.

Our protagonist offers the essence of Samsung in a mobile that adjusts its price very well, also the general characteristics. After the time that I have been testing it I have had similar sensations to those that I received from its older brothers, such as the Galaxy A40 or the Galaxy A70. Of course, with an experience adjusted to the economy of the phone.



Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A10 screen 6.2 "HD + Processor Exynos 7884 RAM 2 GB Storage 32 GB

MicroSD up to 512 GB Frontal camera 5 MP f / 2.0 Rear camera 13MP f / 1.9 Operating system Android 9 Pie with Samsung One UI Drums 3,400 mAh Connectivity WiFi 2.4 GHz

Bluetooth 5.0

Micro usb Others FM Radio

Headphone jack Dimensions and weight 155.6 x 75.6 x 7.9 mm

168 grams Price From 130 euros

It is not a small mobile

The Samsung Galaxy A10 is not a small mobile since the brand is inclined to offer a large screen, a detail that results in the final dimensions of the device. These are contained, take advantage of the notch in the form of a drop of water for the panel and exude a pleasant touch despite the completely plastic finish. It is a non-slip phone and light enough. The plastic of the body and rear face, built in one piece, contributes to this.

The screen looks good enough in all conditions even if it needs extra brightness outdoors in direct sunlight. Some loss of detail is visible to the naked eye: the resolution weighs. Although this helps the fluidity of the device, it is necessary: HD resolution, well-balanced colors and very good viewing angles.

The screen size is large, but the panel quality suffers: lack of detail is appreciated, especially in games.

One of the details where Samsung does not usually fail is the sound. Given the category of the phone, and how 'economic' it is, it is very advantageous to have the sound quality that the Samsung Galaxy A10 has. With good headphones, both wired and Bluetooth, the audio is rich enough, has a balanced balance, and offers bass boost that can even be customized from the sound settings. No complaints at this point, quite the opposite of the device's external speaker: located in an unsuitable area to correctly listen to the audio of movies, series or games (On the back, Samsung repeats with the same area of ​​the old Galaxy), said speaker does not offer too much power; and it has a disappointing sound quality.

At the height of potential expectations

My experience with the Samsung Galaxy A10 has not been bad since, according to the range to which the phone is directed, I already imagined that it would not offer great boasts. That's how it has been: just in games, with some slowness in starting apps and with delays of up to a couple of seconds in opening the camera. Of course, once the apps are executed there is not much problem: the mobile behaves decently. PUBG even starts in medium quality, quite an achievement; As much as the game hits the odd leap, a detail that I have experienced with other less demanding titles, such as Mario Kart.

Samsung makes several sacrifices to contain the cost of the Galaxy A10. The processor performance is fair, also its GPU; RAM and storage are very contained (2/32 GB); The phone offers SD memory in a triple tray, so there's no need to sacrifice dual SIM to expand storage (well, Samsung); it has an FM radio, another hit; and it takes a setback since Galaxy A10 lacks a fingerprint scanner, something strange in a price segment where the majority of the competition does place the reader. In addition, it uses the micro USB instead of USB C.

Having detailed the strengths and weaknesses, let's face the Samsung Galaxy A10 against the nightmare of the processors: the benchmarks. We have chosen AnTuTu and Geekbench 4.

SAMSUNG GALAXY A10 MOTO E6 PLUS REDMI 6A REDMI 7A LG K40 NOKIA 3.1 PLUS MOTO G6 PLAY PROCESSOR Exynos 7884 Helium P22 Helium A22 Snapdragon 439 Helium P22 Helium P22 Snapdragon 430 RAM 2 GB 2 GB 2 GB 2 GB 2 GB 3GB 3GB ANTUTU 108,287 76,697 63,219 74,187 75,450 68,383 57,547 GEEKBENCH (SINGLE / MULTI) 1,167 / 3,609 830 / 3,587 801 / 2,321 839 / 2,961 753 / 3,350 833 / 3,516 632 / 2,282

Since it is a Samsung, anyone who has had a brand mobile already knows what awaits you in terms of software: the Galaxy A10 has the custom One UI layer, a layer that is heavy and ends up weighing down the performance of the phone. Samsung cuts the layer in quite a few points, as in the absence of everything related to Bixby (the assistant is not there, nor is Bixby Home). Samsung Pay also falls out of the range of possibilities (the phone has NFC, so it is suitable for Google Pay, for example), a price to pay for one of the cheapest phones of the brand. And at the moment there is no update to Android 10: Samsung assures that it will receive it in May 2020.

So far the analysis has walked the line of excessive containment to adjust the price, so now it is an excellent news: the autonomy of the Samsung Galaxy A10 is outstanding. It costs a lot to drain the battery of the phone, even in circumstances of abusive use. The eight hours of screen with two days of use have been the average; enduring very well with the screen off since the consumption in 'stand by' is minimal. When it does consume it is during games like PUBG: squeezing the graphics performance burns many mAh; something that is not too strange either.

It is not a phone to photograph at night

Samsung launched the Galaxy A10 by maintaining a single sensor for each camera, something that at this point is strange even for the lowest range of phones. However, photographic performance is more than decent with good lighting– The photos come out in enough detail, the focus is quite fast, apply automatic bokeh to the backgrounds, the detail in well-lit scenes is high. But when the light falls, and it ceases to be uniform, the sensor becomes a watercolor painter without thereby remaining without saving the moment.

The camera application is the usual one from Samsung: it includes different shooting modes, offers real-time filters, professional mode (too limited) and panoramic does not escape. Beyond here the app is cut, both in shooting features and in playful options. It does include a 2x digital zoom next to the shoot button, a zoom that takes advantage of the panoramic lens of the rear camera to cut the scene closer to what is portrayed. With this zoom detail is lost, as is logical; and it reaches 4x.

With good lighting, and provided it is uniform, the sensor manages to capture with a high level of detail, especially in the foreground

At night the camera performance drops a lot. Processing has a hard time maintaining dynamic range and the scene may be a little fuzzy

The Samsung Galaxy A10 lacks portrait mode even though the rear sensor applies some bokeh to the background. Here are the shortcomings of HDR: the dynamic range is poor

The front camera does not take bad selfies as long as there is even lighting (it is the general tone of the Galaxy A10). The level of detail is not bad despite the fact that watercolors are visible in the backgrounds, also doing some zoom in the foreground

Below you have a gallery of photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A10 in all conditions.

The dynamic range of the camera is highly improvable, also the automatic HDR: it is difficult for it to adequately balance the contrasts. It often tends to a certain overexposure, so forces ISO when lighting circumstances drop; obtaining in exchange a remarkable amount of watercolors, even in close-ups. Selfies are generally acceptable, with both the rear and rear cameras; even though the front offers a lower level of detail.

In the video field the Samsung Galaxy A10 maintains flawless performance, all with a maximum resolution of 1080p. It lacks stabilization (neither OIS nor EIS), the white balance is adequate, it maintains fidelity with the colors and the autofocus behaves in a stable way. Given the quality of the phone the videos are quite acceptable.

Samsung Galaxy A10, the opinion of EuroXliveAndroid

It is a phone that has been on the market for some time, this weighs on the economy of the device. Perfect for those looking for a big screen without the price rising accordingly; As much as some sharpness is lost along the way, also the use of an AMOLED panel (the Galaxy A10 bets on the IPS LCD). Even so, it is not a screen that looks bad, nor is the performance bad despite the economy of the processor, and the demands of the layer, take its toll.

The best is autonomy: at this point it is outstanding. The camera is not bad either, although it has its shortcomings, just like the sound: it is a good phone to use with headphones. Further, neither loses the 3.5 mm jack nor the FM radio, nor the NFC. By cons, a fingerprint reader is sorely missing, it is very surprising that Samsung did not want to include it.

The Samsung Galaxy A10 is a mobile for those who want a phone that can withstand the daily jog. It has autonomy for WhatsApp hours, also for social networks. And its materials mean that you do not have to worry much about your care: plastic holds up well to use no matter how easy it is to scratch. And it facilitates the grip, something that the glass cannot say.