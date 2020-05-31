Samsung Galaxy A with quantum chip: the phone with the safest encryption in the world

For a few years we have been hearing that quantum processors are going to revolutionize computing and, therefore, the rest of the fields of technology in which they are used. Those chips have the virtue of having an infinitely greater processing capacity than those of current SoCs, so they will allow, among other things, the security of communications to be greater.

Now, for the moment, they are still simple predictions, so we must focus on what we have in our hands today. And that device is none other than a Samsung Galaxy A that will arrive exclusively at the Korean operator SKT with a very special processor. One called QRNG, which stands for "quantum random number generator".

Keys to greater security

This mobile, which has been launched on the South Korean market, is, in essence, a Galaxy A71 renamed as Galaxy A and that users from that country already have ready to book. The pre-order phase will last until May 22, which will be when it is officially launched, and its price will be around 500 euros (in exchange).

Samsung Galaxy A / A71.

It is the first terminal in the world with 5G connectivity and capable of generating random keys that, according to the manufacturer, cannot be predicted, so they guarantee a shield against curious and hackers in case they want to access the information on the phone or operations we carry out with it. Developed by the company ID Quantique, a subsidiary of Samsung in Switzerland, the smartphone chip is capable of generating these keys from the CMOS image sensor, which is used to "capture the randomness of the noise" emitted by the terminal's LED sensor. It sounds convoluted but the result we obtain is safer than any other device when we access platforms or services as sensitive as, for example, payment gateways, banks, shopping, etc.

As for the hardware, This Samsung Galaxy A comes with a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED infinity-O screen, With FullHD + resolution, Exynos 980 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128 internal storage expandable via microSD and a quad camera with 64, 12, 5 and 5 MP sensors. For selfies, we will have a 32MP one. It will have an Android 10 installation with One UI 2.0, GPS, 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB-C and a 3.5mm minijack connector. Finally, it integrates a 4,500 mAh battery. with 25 W fast charge.

