Samsung Galaxy 20 Ultra, the first live images appeared online

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is approaching upon launch on the market, and with it the leaks between images, renders and data sheets continuously increase. If we previously saw photos mistakenly published by Samsung Russia, there are now photos shared by a Twitter user.

The last two great news, in fact, concern its registration with the FCC, where data concerning the hardware have appeared, and images published by YouTuber Jimmy Is Promo.

What is immediately noticeable from the certification delivered to the US FCC is the processor: an SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, combined with the X55M modem for 5G network support. In addition, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will have support for wireless charging and 45W fast charging. Let’s not forget the inevitable S-Pen supplied. Finally, we also know something about the display: the dimensions will be equal to 6.9 inches, refresh rate of 120Hz and resolution equal to 3040 x 1440.

But the data-sheet had already appeared in reality at the end of June: the photographic sector will consist of three rear cameras (108MP + 12MP ultrawide + 13MP telephoto with 4X zoom) with laser autofocus and a 40MP front lens.

The first images of the physical model were captured and shared by Jimmy Is Promo via Twitter. From the photos published also in the comments of the thread, where the renowned tipster Max Weinbach also confirmed its veracity, it can be seen how the renderings leaked online actually reflect reality, including that which appeared on the Samsung Russia site.

The cost of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be $ 1400, while for the rest of the series no concrete rumours have yet been received on the prices of the various models. The presentation is expected for August 2020 at the Unpacked event.