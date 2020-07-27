Samsung ends with the support of its 360º photo app, but there is good news

It is something that we have to get used to because it seems more common than we would like: the comings and goings of technologies depending on the manufacturer’s support, that could end it from a certain date on which it will become, technically, useless. Especially in those cases where there are servers and some type of online infrastructure.

Luckily this will not be the case, although it be part of the betting landscape that has no longer made sense to companies. This time we are talking about a fashion that began in 2014 when Samsung launched its Galaxy Note4 covered in a promising layer of virtual reality and, two years later, its commitment to 360º photography with two cameras (2016 and 2017) that offered immersion Total when we use them from the hand of those Gear VR. Well, the support of these Gear 360 comes to an end.

End of support date

As the Korean firm has announced through the update notes of its apps for iOS and Android, which manage the Gear 360 camera, “Starting August 1, 2020, app updates will be suspended and compatibility support on new phones. “Yes, it will not remove so that we can continue to use the camera without problems to continue enjoying those complete panoramas in photo or video format.

Samsung Gear 360, notice of end of updates.

Obviously, This end of support will bring with it an impossibility to guarantee compatibility with new smartphones. that they reach the market, both in the iOS part and in the Android part, so that all those that come out from that August 1 could be outside its scope of operation. That is, before any error that occurs or incompatibility, we will not be able to wait for an update to fix that problem on the part of the Koreans. Now, if you use the PC tool, do not worry because you will have it available to download until February 2024.

With the end of that support, The list of Android terminals that will continue to work with this Gear 360 are as follows, both in the original 2016 and 2017 versions:

Devices with Android 6.0 to Android 10.0

Galaxy Fold (Galaxy Z Flip is not supported)

Galaxy S20 (minus the Galaxy S20 Lite)

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S9

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S6 (full range)

Galaxy Note10

Galaxy note 9

9 Galaxy note 8

8 Galaxy note 7

7 Galaxy note 6

6 Galaxy note 5

5 Galaxy Note Edge

Galaxy A9 Pro

Galaxy A8 (2018/2016)

Galaxy A7 (2018)

If we go to the iPhone field, these will be all compatible:

Devices with iOS 10 to IOS 13

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone SE

