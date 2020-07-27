Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Samsung ends with the support of its 360º photo app, but there is good news

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Making bogus calls to farmers

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has indicated that farmers have received calls from people pretending to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to personalize your WhatsApp and know who sees your profile

With WhatsApp Aero you can get a more personalized WhatsApp experience, try new features and even know who is...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

The first direct image of planets orbiting a star 300 light-years away

Chile: An international team of astronomers has obtained the first direct image of two planets orbiting a sun-like star...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook removes the “Like” button, find out what it looks like

Facebook has begun to remove the "Like" from the pages and these are the first images of what its...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

21 years ago we met MSN Messenger! 6 reasons to miss him

This week marks the 21st anniversary that Microsoft released the first version of its messaging application called MSN Messenger. Perhaps...
Read more
Gadget ReviewsBrian Adam -

Kobo Nia, analysis: ideal for those who do not want to spend more than 100 euros on an electronic...

Kobo, Rakuten's e-book brand, has become popular with its devices that seek to be an alternative to the ubiquitous...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

It is something that we have to get used to because it seems more common than we would like: the comings and goings of technologies depending on the manufacturer’s support, that could end it from a certain date on which it will become, technically, useless. Especially in those cases where there are servers and some type of online infrastructure.

Luckily this will not be the case, although it be part of the betting landscape that has no longer made sense to companies. This time we are talking about a fashion that began in 2014 when Samsung launched its Galaxy Note4 covered in a promising layer of virtual reality and, two years later, its commitment to 360º photography with two cameras (2016 and 2017) that offered immersion Total when we use them from the hand of those Gear VR. Well, the support of these Gear 360 comes to an end.

End of support date

As the Korean firm has announced through the update notes of its apps for iOS and Android, which manage the Gear 360 camera, “Starting August 1, 2020, app updates will be suspended and compatibility support on new phones. “Yes, it will not remove so that we can continue to use the camera without problems to continue enjoying those complete panoramas in photo or video format.

Samsung Gear 360, notice of end of updates.

Obviously, This end of support will bring with it an impossibility to guarantee compatibility with new smartphones. that they reach the market, both in the iOS part and in the Android part, so that all those that come out from that August 1 could be outside its scope of operation. That is, before any error that occurs or incompatibility, we will not be able to wait for an update to fix that problem on the part of the Koreans. Now, if you use the PC tool, do not worry because you will have it available to download until February 2024.

With the end of that support, The list of Android terminals that will continue to work with this Gear 360 are as follows, both in the original 2016 and 2017 versions:

  • Devices with Android 6.0 to Android 10.0
  • Galaxy Fold (Galaxy Z Flip is not supported)
  • Galaxy S20 (minus the Galaxy S20 Lite)
  • Galaxy S10
  • Galaxy S9
  • Galaxy S8
  • Galaxy S7
  • Galaxy S6 (full range)
  • Galaxy Note10
  • Galaxy note9
  • Galaxy note8
  • Galaxy note7
  • Galaxy note6
  • Galaxy note5
  • Galaxy Note Edge
  • Galaxy A9 Pro
  • Galaxy A8 (2018/2016)
  • Galaxy A7 (2018)

If we go to the iPhone field, these will be all compatible:

  • Devices with iOS 10 to IOS 13
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 8
  • iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 7
  • iPhone 6S Plus
  • iPhone 6S
  • iPhone SE

>

More Articles Like This

ASUS ROG Phone 3: discovered the 160Hz mode for the display, here’s how it is activated

Android Brian Adam -
A few days after the presentation of ASUS ROG Phone 3, the developers of XDA have found an interesting novelty: the smartphone includes the...
Read more

Everything we know about the Galaxy Tab that Samsung will present in August

Computing Brian Adam -
If you remember, when Apple launched its first iPad on the market, back in 2010, many companies blindly opted for a segment that...
Read more

So you can test the news of Windows 10 before anyone else

Tech News Brian Adam -
we tell you how to sign up for an Insider Program channel. This year we have seen an important change within the Insider Program:...
Read more

Superstrata E: electric, unibody and 3D printed with carbon fiber

Car Tech Brian Adam -
The electric bicycle market does not stop giving us surprises, with some really interesting models that will allow us to get on that...
Read more

OnePlus Nord, análisis: OnePlus vuelve a la carrera de la relación calidad-precio por la puerta grande

Reviews Brian Adam -
“Creemos que ahora es el momento adecuado para lanzar un teléfono asequible, especialmente viendo el crecimiento en Europa”. Estas fueron las palabras...
Read more

Carrion Game, analysis

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
Carrion is an indie that puts us in the tentacles of a monster that tries to escape from the laboratory and devastates everything and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY