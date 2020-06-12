Samsung Display could supply panels for Galaxy S21, discarded BOE

In April, we came across a report from South Korea stating that Samsung would equip the new Galaxy S21 range with OLED panels manufactured by BOE. Now, it would seem that the Chinese company will no longer take care of their production and there would be an internal solution as already happened.

Once again, it would be the same Samsung Display to make the next panels. According to a report released by DDaily Korea, BOE has not passed the quality tests required by Samsung. In fact, it was reported that the displays provided by BOE would not have been deemed suitable already after the first quality test. It is likely that the manufacturer may request a new check on the next solutions designed to meet the demand for 6.67-inch OLED panels commissioned by Samsung.

However, this is not the only significant hitch registered by BOE in recent weeks, considering that it is the same she would not have been able to ship even the first stocks of panels useful to make the next generation of iPhone 12 commissioned by Apple. It remains to be understood therefore if BOE will be able to put at least a patch on the issue with Samsung and will be able to make better prototypes, able to convince it. If this is not the case, the main suspect, if not the only one, capable of responding to the company’s requests will almost certainly be Samsung Display.

Waiting to find out the developments on Samsung’s future choices, the launch of the new Galaxy Note 20 is approaching after the alleged date has been published online.