Samsung copies Apple: goodbye to the chargers in the boxes of their mobiles

When a company makes such a radical move we can understand it as a particular strategy that could have many readings. This is the case of Apple and its intention not to include with the iPhone 12 or the Earpods, or the power adapter in what It could be understood as a way, not only to save costs, but to avoid some limitations legislative that they want to impose from organisms like the European Union.

Now, that seems a more or less coherent decision of those of Cupertino (they already do something similar with their Apple Watch or Airpods, in which they only deliver the charging cable), strange that it will be followed by Samsung, which has spared no expense when it comes to entertaining its customers. Its packaging has always included everything from fast chargers to very good quality USB cables to USB-A to USB-C adapters, etc.

Is 5G to blame?

The point is that Samsung plans to remove chargers from the packaging of some of its phones Since the company understands that users already have a sufficient number of chargers so that they do not need to include another one with their new terminal. And they may be right because consoles, virtual assistants, computers, etc. They already use the norm of the Koreans … reason why certain saving in the price would come from pearls.

Samsung standard charger (microUSB).

However, Will this absence of the charger affect the final price with a small discount? It seems that not because, according to some means, the costs of the arrival of the components that allow 5G connectivity could eat up that margin and leave things as they were. Perhaps there we can also find the reasons that have pushed those from Cupertino and, we are very much afraid, the others who will follow this same path.

Anyway, There is a positive part in this decision of the Koreans and it has to do with the environment. and the saving of waste that these components suppose when they end their useful life. Samsung alone manufactures nearly 400 million smartphones every year, which, if it is generalized in all its ranges, is a huge relief in the fight to preserve nature. Be that as it may, Samsung has not confirmed anything at this time so we will see if in the Unpacked scheduled for August 5 take the opportunity to announce it. Do you think that it is not necessary to include the charger?

