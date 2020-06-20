Tech NewsElectronicsShopping Guide
Samsung brings The Sero, the rotating TV : it starts from 1,499 Euros

By Brian Adam
Samsung brings The Sero, the rotating TV to Italy: it starts from 1,499 Euros

Samsung has announced the launch of The Sero on the Italian market, the vertical TV that is has won the award from the International Forum Design Awards. Designed for Millenials and Gen Z, it is a Lifestyle TV that is designed to rotate 90 ° to watch content both horizontally and vertically.

The design took place just thinking about the trend of the moment, in which vertical contents are central also thanks to social networks: a clear example are the Stories of Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. At this juncture, we add the Mirroring function from a smartphone, which allows you to play audio and video files on your TV from the smartphone to which Tap View is added which facilitates the process by gently placing the smartphone on the TV to facilitate connection.

On a technical level, we are facing a 43-inch 4K QLED TV, able to offer an immersed experience thanks to artificial intelligence. There is also the Adaptive Picture function which analyzes the light conditions and contents to adjust the brightness and contrast of the scene. The speakers instead are from 60W to 4.1 channels with Dolby Digital Plus technology.

The Sero can be purchased on the Samsung shop at a price of 1,499 Euros. Samsung has also launched a promotion that allows you to receive the Galaxy A71 as a gift on the purchase of The Sero. The offer is available until June 28th.

