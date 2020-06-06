Tech NewsComputingElectronicsGaming
Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

By Brian Adam
Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor to Italy

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line reinvents the gaming experience by combining curved displays with the best performance in its category. Now the monitor is ready to arrive in Italy.

Odyssey G7 is the first 1000R gaming monitor in the world, with a radius of curvature of 1,000 millimeters and brings together several features, including the response time of 1 ms with a refresh rate up to 240 Hz and an amazing quality of the QLED image, able to meet the needs of the players and offer fluid and captivating gameplay.

The premium performance of the Odyssey portfolio has been certified by TÜV Rheinland, one of the leading international certification organizations, which has recognized monitors equipped with the best high-performance 1000R curved display in the industry, Eye Comfort certificate.

With Odyssey G7, available in 27 and 32 inch sizes, players can also benefit from Wide Quad-High Definition (WQHD; 2,560 × 1,440 resolution), 16: 9 spect ratio, 600 cd / m2 of peak brightness and Quantum dot technology that provides an exceptionally wide range of accurate color reproductions , which remain clear and crisp even in bright light.

Samsung has also incorporated futuristic design elements based on observing market trends and feedback collected from consumers. The matte black exterior is combined with a rear lighting system that changes color and can remain static or darken during the game, as well as change colors according to the player’s preferences.

Samsung’s latest curved gaming monitor, Odyssey G7, it also supports compatibility with NVIDIA G-SYNC and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4, offering players exceptionally dynamic and seamless gameplay in any scenario.

The arrival on the Italian market of Odyssey G7 is expected to start from the end of June at the price of € 699 for the 27-inch version and € 899 for the 32-inch model. From 12 to 21 June it will be possible to pre-order the monitor on the Samsung online shop.

