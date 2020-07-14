MobileAndroidTech NewsTech Giants
Samsung announces an 8K short film about Italy shot with Galaxy S20

By Brian Adam
Samsung announced the short film called “Travel in 8K: rediscover Italy in its details“. This is a project that involved some Italian photographers and travel influencers, who have been instructed to wander around our country and” capture “it with a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphone in hand.

The result was published on the official YouTube channel of Samsung Italy, but in this case, the resolution “only” reaches 1080p. To show the content in 8K to the press, the South Korean company held an event in Milan where played the video on a QLED 8K Q950T TV (this is the flagship model of Samsung’s 2020 range, think that the price starts from 5999 euros for the 65-inch variant).

In any case, for Samsung, it was an opportunity to let the press (and consequently the public) know about the possibility of shooting an 8K video with a company smartphone and to play it later on an 8K TV. In short, the South Korean company is increasingly focusing on the creation of an ecosystem of products. In addition, the company has returned to emphasize the 100x zoom, but for more information on its operation, we recommend you consult our review of Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Among those who helped to make the short film, lasting just over two minutes, we find Gabriele Galimberti, Mattia Bonavida, Peppe Cantone and Manuela Vitulli. For the occasion, Samsung has launched a competition which asks users to upload a one-minute video to the Samsung Members app that seeks to enhance our food and wine, landscape and cultural heritage. The contest will end on August 31, 2020, and four winners will be chosen, who will take home a Galaxy S20 smartphone and a 65-inch QLED TV 8K.

