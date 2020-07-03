 sd
Updated:

Samsung, announced the arrival in Italy of the Galaxy A51 5G

By Brian Adam
Samsung, announced the arrival in Italy of the Galaxy A51 5G

Samsung has Galaxy A51 5G smartphone launched in Italy, a variant of the already known and best-selling Galaxy A51 ready for the new fifth-generation mobile network. With this technology integrated, this mid-range phone will now be even more interesting for those who want a compromise between performance and accessibility.

As stated by Paolo Bagnoli, “Galaxy A51 5G is a smartphone designed for the 5G era, which expresses Samsung’s constant commitment to making next-generation connectivity available to as many people as possible, offering in our diversified range of smartphones the latest innovations and technologies, to more affordable prices “.

The display is a 6.5 ”Infinity-O FHD + Super AMOLED and with a resolution of 1080X2400, while in the photographic sector there are four rear cameras (48MP + 12MP ultra wide-angle + 5MP depth + 5MP macro) and a 32MP front lens.

The heart of the Galaxy A51 5G is an Exynos 980 processor Dual Core 2.2GHz + Hexa Core 1.8GHz, obviously equipped with 5G modem. As for memory, however, there are 6GB of RAM and storage space of 128GB, with micro SD slot up to 1TB. Finally, the battery has a capacity of 4500mAh and supports fast charging at 15W.

Among the various extra features then include the Game Booster powered by IA to ensure the best performance while playing, and the Samsung Knox security platform.

Galaxy A51 5G will only be available in Prism Cube Black and al price of 479.90 Euros. Who knows if it will sell like its predecessor, presented in January but already among the best-selling smartphones in Italy.

