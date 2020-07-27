Tech NewsComputingSmart Gadgets
Samsung already has its ‘iPad Killer’: this will be the new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 +

Although at the beginning of the launch of the first iPad, back in 2010, Apple’s response came from many sides, with dozens of brands trying to capture that new market from the Android side, the truth is that As time goes by, that competition with those from Cupertino has been drastically reduced. until they are in the hands of a couple or three of daring companies,

One of them is Samsung, which has not wanted to stop competing in the premium segment of tablets and year after year it seeks to subtract some of the figures that Tim Cook’s sell annually of one of its star products. Now, the Koreans are going to present their new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 +, which offer on paper really extraordinary hardware with which we could get to carry out all kinds of tasks at a professional level.

They will be presented in a few days

As you know, Samsung plans a digital event on August 5 And there, in addition to the new Galaxy Note 20, other products will also have a place: the new Galaxy Buds and, of course, tablets. These are some Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 + that will be organized in a similar way to Apple’s iPad Pro: one small with an 11-inch screen, and the other above 12, specifically 12.4. In this point, The quality of Koreans is indisputable with 2,560×1,600 and 2,800×1,752 pixels resolution Super AMOLED panels. (respectively), an extraordinary brightness of about 420 cd / m2, with a refresh rate of 120Hz and full compatibility with the Samsung S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +.

If we look at its power, will come with Qualcomm chips, the Snapdragon 865+ with 5G modem, 6GB of RAM and a storage of 128 gigs that we can expand through a microSD card. Koreans, again, trust AKG again for the sound of their devices and in this case we will have four Dolby Atmos compatible speakers. In addition, looking for productivity and that professional field in the use of tablets, Samsung wanted these new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 + to be compatible with wireless DeXThat is, the technology that allows us to connect the device to a monitor, a keyboard and a mouse and work with it as if it were a computer, with a desk, multi-windows, etc.

Back of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +.
Back of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +.

On the camera side Samsung has done a good job but considering that we are talking about tablets, which do not require the same components of a mobile. So we are going to find a double sensor of 13 and 5MP in the back, and another of 13 in the front, for videoconferences or selfies that we want to take. They have a weight of 496 and 590 grams each, 7,040 mAh batteries. and 10,090 and will go on sale in three finishes: black, silver and bronze. Prices are yet to be confirmed.

